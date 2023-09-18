NBA Rumors: 'Some Belief' Jusuf Nurkić Could Be Traded by Blazers amid Lillard Buzz

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

Damian Lillard might not be the only notable Portland Trail Blazer on the move sooner than later.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said the Blazers could also look to trade center Jusuf Nurkić this season.

"There's some belief Jusuf Nurkić could get moved at some point. It may depend on what they get in the Lillard trade," Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective (30:30 mark).

Nurkić has been with the Blazers for the last six-plus seasons, emerging as a quality starting center who is a nightly double-double threat. He averaged 13.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game last season while beginning to show a promising propensity for shooting threes. After making just 32 three-pointers over his first eight NBA seasons, Nurkić knocked down 43 last season on a 36.1 percent clip.

Nurkić has three years and $54.4 million remaining on his contract. That's a reasonable salary point given his production and the ballooning salaries around the NBA. If Nurkić is able to follow in the footsteps of Brook Lopez, who transformed his game to become a quality shooter later in his career, the deal could become a bargain.

Windhorst did not mention any suitors as being interested in Nurkić.