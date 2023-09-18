NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Return to Jets from Injury 'Will Not Be Ruled by Emotion'

Elsa/Getty Images

New York Jets fans saw their worst nightmares come true over the first two weeks of the season, as Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles and ceded the starting quarterback spot to Zach Wilson.

The young signal-caller struggled mightily in Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, throwing three interceptions and continuing to look like he's not cut out to be an NFL starter.

Despite rumors Rodgers could try to do the unthinkable and attempt to come back this season, Peter King of NBC Sports reported the future Hall of Famer's return "will not be ruled by emotion."

The overwhelming odds are Rodgers will miss the remainder of the 2023 season and look to return at 100 percent next year. Rodgers first gave some hope to fans when he appeared on the Pat McAfee Show last week with a message for his doubters.

"Give me the doubts," Rodgers said. "Give me the timetables, give me all the things that you think can, should or will happen because all I need is that one little extra percent of inspiration. That's all I need. So give me your doubts, give me your prognostications and then watch what I do."

Even if Rodgers were to defy all previous medical history and be cleared to return at some point during the 2023 season, it's unclear if the risk would be worth the reward.

Wilson looked abysmal in Sunday's loss to Dallas. The only way it would make a modicum of sense for Rodgers to return this season would be if the Jets were serious Super Bowl contenders, and it's hard to see Wilson playing well enough to make that happen.

New York could look for a short-term solution in the form of a veteran backup, but that would require said quarterback coming in and learning the system on the fly while costing the Jets another draft pick.