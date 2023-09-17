Rays Praised by Fans for Clinching 5th Consecutive MLB Playoff Berth

Rays Praised by Fans for Clinching 5th Consecutive MLB Playoff BerthSeptember 17, 2023
The Cleveland Guardians' win over the Texas Rangers Sunday afternoon was good news for more than just one fanbase.
The Rangers loss also secured the Tampa Bay Rays' spot in to the 2023 postseason picture.
The Rays are now the eighth team since 1995 to earn playoff berths in five consecutive seasons. The historic accomplishment earned the team praise from sports fans across X, formerly known as Twitter.
Brian Fink 🎙 @brianfink
✨ RAYS CLINCH ✨<br><br>Great day for Tampa Bay w our <a href="https://twitter.com/RaysBaseball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RaysBaseball</a> clinching a spot in the playoffs, and our <a href="https://twitter.com/Buccaneers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Buccaneers</a> winning a great game!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RaysUp?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RaysUp</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBucs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBucs</a>
Lee Dobbins @CoachDobbinsSCD
Good Day Tampa Bay! First the Bucs, then the Rays clinch the playoffs and are in a battle for the division with two weeks to go. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RaysUp?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RaysUp</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BoysOfSummer?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BoysOfSummer</a> <a href="https://t.co/OVYFlcMUGK">https://t.co/OVYFlcMUGK</a>
Just Baseball @JustBB_Media
They're still battling in extra innings right now but the Orioles and Rays have both clinched playoff berths!<br><br>The fight for the division may be down to the wire but we'll see both of these electric teams in the postseason. <a href="https://t.co/SJIxmT3PBu">pic.twitter.com/SJIxmT3PBu</a>
After tying a modern MLB record with 13 straight wins to start the season, some fans are already wondering if this team could make more history by claiming the franchise's first World Series title.
Mat Germain @Mat_Germain_
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rays?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rays</a> are playoff bound for 5th straight season. Could this be the year they win it all? Time will tell. But every year for a half a decade now they've earned a shot at it. Very impressive. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RaysUp?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RaysUp</a>
The Rays join the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles as the first teams to secure their tickets to the 2023 playoffs.
Now Tampa Bay will fight to finish atop the AL East, although their chances were hurt by Sunday's 5-4 loss in a potential ALDS preview against the Orioles.