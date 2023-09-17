Rays Praised by Fans for Clinching 5th Consecutive MLB Playoff Berth

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Cleveland Guardians' win over the Texas Rangers Sunday afternoon was good news for more than just one fanbase.

The Rangers loss also secured the Tampa Bay Rays' spot in to the 2023 postseason picture.

The Rays are now the eighth team since 1995 to earn playoff berths in five consecutive seasons. The historic accomplishment earned the team praise from sports fans across X, formerly known as Twitter.

After tying a modern MLB record with 13 straight wins to start the season, some fans are already wondering if this team could make more history by claiming the franchise's first World Series title.

The Rays join the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles as the first teams to secure their tickets to the 2023 playoffs.