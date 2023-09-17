TMZ: Ex-Lakers PF Lamar Odom Crashes Mercedes Car; Cops Didn't Perform Sobriety Test

TMZ: Ex-Lakers PF Lamar Odom Crashes Mercedes Car; Cops Didn't Perform Sobriety TestSeptember 17, 2023
Former NBA player Lamar Odom crashed his white Mercedes car into a pair of parked cars at 3 a.m. in Los Angeles, California on Monday morning, a representative for Odom confirmed to TMZ Sports.
TMZ Sports noted Odom "was driving home from a friend's place in Northridge when he dropped his phone inside his Mercedes, reached down to retrieve it, lost control and smashed into a pair of cars parked on the street."
Officers at the scene did not perform a field sobriety test. Odom reportedly told them he was sober and owned a number of wellness treatment centers. He also exchanged his insurance information with the owners of the vehicles.
The 43-year-old spent 14 years in the NBA with the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks, averaging 13.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. He has previously discussed his battles with drug addiction and depression during his career.