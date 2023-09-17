TMZ: Ex-Lakers PF Lamar Odom Crashes Mercedes Car; Cops Didn't Perform Sobriety Test

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Former NBA player Lamar Odom crashed his white Mercedes car into a pair of parked cars at 3 a.m. in Los Angeles, California on Monday morning, a representative for Odom confirmed to TMZ Sports.

TMZ Sports noted Odom "was driving home from a friend's place in Northridge when he dropped his phone inside his Mercedes, reached down to retrieve it, lost control and smashed into a pair of cars parked on the street."

Officers at the scene did not perform a field sobriety test. Odom reportedly told them he was sober and owned a number of wellness treatment centers. He also exchanged his insurance information with the owners of the vehicles.