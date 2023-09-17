X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFT

    TMZ: Ex-Lakers PF Lamar Odom Crashes Mercedes Car; Cops Didn't Perform Sobriety Test

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 17, 2023

    DALLAS, TX - MAY 6: Lamar Odom #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball in Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks during the 2011 NBA Playoffs on May 6, 2011 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2011 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

    Former NBA player Lamar Odom crashed his white Mercedes car into a pair of parked cars at 3 a.m. in Los Angeles, California on Monday morning, a representative for Odom confirmed to TMZ Sports.

    TMZ Sports noted Odom "was driving home from a friend's place in Northridge when he dropped his phone inside his Mercedes, reached down to retrieve it, lost control and smashed into a pair of cars parked on the street."

    Officers at the scene did not perform a field sobriety test. Odom reportedly told them he was sober and owned a number of wellness treatment centers. He also exchanged his insurance information with the owners of the vehicles.

    The 43-year-old spent 14 years in the NBA with the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks, averaging 13.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. He has previously discussed his battles with drug addiction and depression during his career.

    TMZ: Ex-Lakers PF Lamar Odom Crashes Mercedes Car; Cops Didn't Perform Sobriety Test
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon