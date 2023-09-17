Deion Sanders to Colorado Players: Can't Let CSU Win, Jay Norvell Would Be Unbearable

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders couldn't let Jay Norvell and Colorado State have the last laugh in Saturday's rivalry game.

"I said we can't let this dude win," Sanders told reporters of the message he conveyed to his players midway through their 43-35 double-overtime victory. "There ain't no way we let this dude win. This press conference is going to be unbearable if we let this dude win."

Norvell, the Rams' head coach, ratcheted up the tensions between the two schools when he took a jab at Sanders' sartorial choices.

