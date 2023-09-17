X

CFB

    Deion Sanders to Colorado Players: Can't Let CSU Win, Jay Norvell Would Be Unbearable

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 17, 2023

    BOULDER, CO - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes walks off the field at halftime of a game against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field on September 16, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
    Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

    Colorado head coach Deion Sanders couldn't let Jay Norvell and Colorado State have the last laugh in Saturday's rivalry game.

    "I said we can't let this dude win," Sanders told reporters of the message he conveyed to his players midway through their 43-35 double-overtime victory. "There ain't no way we let this dude win. This press conference is going to be unbearable if we let this dude win."

    Norvell, the Rams' head coach, ratcheted up the tensions between the two schools when he took a jab at Sanders' sartorial choices.

