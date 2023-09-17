Video: Deion Sanders, Mom Rip Jay Norvell Diss in Colorado Locker Room with The Rock

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The trash talk between Colorado and Colorado State now includes the mother of Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders.

Following his team's 43-35 double-overtime victory over the Rams, Sanders addressed comments from Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell.

"He didn't directly say something about my momma," Sanders said. "But he alluded to the fact that his momma raised him and my momma didn't raise me right."

His mother, Connie, then took the mic and said, "I raised him right. I also told him to always be yourself. If you have to kick ass, kick ass!"

That sent the locker room, which included the Rock, into celebration mode:

Sanders was referencing criticism from Norvell when he said the following during his weekly radio show:

"I sat down with ESPN today. And I don't care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them, 'I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off.' And I said, 'When I talk to grownups, I take my hat and my glasses off.' That's what my mother taught me. They're not going to like us no matter what we say or do. It doesn't matter. So, let's go up there and play."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.