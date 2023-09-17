MLB Fans Applaud Dodgers for Clinching 10th NL West Title in 11 Years Before Playoffs

Liv Lyons/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are inevitable.

At least that's likely how the rest of the National League West feels.

Los Angeles clinched its 10th division title in 11 years with a 6-2 extra-innings victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. The Dodgers exploded for five runs in the 11th inning with Max Muncy, Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernández all driving in runs.

The game went into extra innings tied at zero, and seven total Dodgers pitchers allowed nothing more than the two runs in the additional frames when a runner started on second base.

It was another excellent showing for the NL West champs, and there was plenty of celebration for their latest accomplishment after the win:

The question now is whether Los Angeles can parlay its division crown into postseason success.

That hasn't always been the case, as it has just one World Series crown despite 10 consecutive playoff appearances. That came during the shortened 2020 campaign, and there are two World Series losses and three lost National League Championship Series mixed in during that span.

Having home-field advantage would help the cause, although it doesn't seem like the Dodgers are going to catch the dominant Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta is 96-52 and 5.5 games ahead of Los Angeles in the race for the No. 1 seed in the National League. Both are well on their way to enjoying a bye and then home-field advantage in the Division Series, but the Braves have pulled ahead of everyone on the NL side.