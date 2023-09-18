Booking WWE SmackDown's Main-Event Scene, Samoa Joe as AEW Champ, More Quick Takes

1 of 5

SmackDown suffered a significant hit coming out of SummerSlam when Roman Reigns took his latest hiatus and Jey Uso moved to Monday Night Raw. The drama with the remaining members of The Bloodline hasn't been enough to keep the audience invested.

The immediate future of the blue brand's main-event scene became much clearer on Friday's show when AJ Styles saved John Cena from Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, seemingly setting up a tag team match for the Fastlane pay-per-view in early October.

That should segue immediately into Styles challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the rumored Crown Jewel event in November. Although it's obvious he won't win, Styles is the perfect person for The Tribal Chief to defend against at this stage of his reign.

In the meantime, WWE can continue building up the white-hot LA Knight, who teased pursuing championship gold last Friday on SmackDown. He would be another compelling contender for Reigns come the Royal Rumble in January.

The long-term plan should still be Cody Rhodes and Reigns renewing their rivalry and Rhodes becoming champ at WrestleMania 40, despite recent rumblings of The Rock returning.