Umpire Jordan Baker Exits Blue Jays vs. Red Sox With Concussion After Foul Tips

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

It was a tough day in Toronto for MLB umpire Jordan Baker.

Baker, who was working behind the plate Saturday, left the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox in the eighth inning after being on the receiving end of multiple foul tips. As a result, he has entered MLB's concussion protocol. Blue Jays manager John Schneider offered his sympathy in the postgame.

"You hate seeing an umpire get hurt like that," Schneider said, per the Associated Press. "Jordan took a beating today."

Baker notably needed attention in the fourth inning after taking a foul ball from Sox slugger Justin Turner to the left shoulder. His eventual departure in the eighth led to a delay as second base umpire Brennan Miller switched into the gear and the game continued with three umpires.