Bryce Underwood Posts Photo With Colorado's Deion Sanders; No. 1 Recruit for 2025

Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Deion Sanders has Colorado off to a strong 2-0 start in the 2023 season, but he has his eyes fixed on the future too.

The top recruit in the Class of 2025 according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, quarterback Bryce Underwood, posted a couple of pictures with Coach Prime on Saturday:

Underwood, a 6'3" and 205-pound quarterback from Belleville, Michigan, led his school to a state championship as a freshman, throwing for 2,888 yards, 39 touchdowns and just four interceptions in 2021.

He followed that up in 2022 with a second straight state title, throwing for 2,762 and 37 scores through the air and 632 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Allen Trieu of 247Sports called him a player who is "ahead of his years physically and looks like he could be a senior or college player already," adding that he "currently shows no glaring weaknesses, just needs to continue to progress in terms of learning defenses and going through progressions, but shows high-end physical tools as well as intangibles."

Sanders is no stranger to landing high-profile recruits, meanwhile, signing top overall prospect Travis Hunter for Jackson State ahead of the 2022 season. Hunter then followed Sanders to Boulder when he took the job at Colorado.

The possibility of transitioning from junior Shedeur Sanders—who also followed his father to Colorado and has been fantastic, throwing for 903 yards and two scores in the first two games of the season—at quarterback to a prospect like Underwood would be pretty ideal for Deion Sanders as he looks to build a national power at Colorado.

Granted, Shedeur Sanders may not return to school as a senior in 2024, given his excellent start to the season. He may be moving himself up the draft boards of NFL teams.