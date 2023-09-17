College Football 2023: Winners and Losers from Week 3

4 of 6

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Florida State may have won on Saturday, but the Seminoles didn't look anything like the team that has been hyped as a serious College Football Playoff contender since upsetting No. 5 LSU in Week 1.

The Seminoles were 23.5-point favorites on the road against a Boston College team that lost to Northern Illinois in Week 1 and narrowly squeaked out a 31-28 victory over FCS Holy Cross last Saturday.

They looked to be in complete control when a DJ Lundy rushing touchdown with 11:20 remaining in the third quarter made it a 31-10 game, but that would be the final points the Seminoles put on the board.

If not for a missed extra point and a subsequent failed two-point conversion on their next score, Boston College would have forced overtime as they rattled off three straight unanswered touchdowns but ultimately fell short of the upset in a 31-29 game.

Perhaps most troubling for Florida State was their inability to capitalize on a sloppy game from Boston College:

Those 18 penalties went for a staggering 131 yards, yet it was still a competitive game against a team that entered the game ranked No. 3 in the nation with legitimate title aspirations.