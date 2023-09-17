College Football 2023: Winners and Losers from Week 3

College Football 2023: Winners and Losers from Week 3September 17, 2023
Alabama does not have a starting quarterback, Florida State is not the College Football Playoff contender we thought they were and Kansas State went from sleeper to disappointment in the blink of an eye.
That was just the afternoon slate of games.
Welcome to Week 3 of the college football season!
Ahead we've tracked the top storylines of the day and highlighted some of the most notable winners and losers from across the college football landscape.
More to come as the Saturday night games unfold, but, for now, here are the biggest takeaways from this weekend's action.
Winner: Jayden Daniels Entering the Heisman Conversation
The LSU Tigers began the season ranked No. 5 in the AP poll, but they were quickly dealt their first loss of the season when Florida State pulled off a mild upset in Week 1.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for 346 yards with one touchdown and one interception in that game while adding another 64 rushing yards, but he was outplayed by his Florida State counterpart Jordan Travis.
That tough opening game was followed by a cruise control victory over Grambling State in Week 2, and Daniels showed out with a career-high five touchdown passes in the first half while building a 42-10 lead.
After a nice stat-padding afternoon last week, Daniels had a chance to prove himself against tougher competition on Saturday with a road game against Mississippi State, and he was nearly perfect in a 41-14 victory.
The fifth-year senior completed 30 of 34 pass attempts for 361 yards with two touchdowns through the air, and he added 64 rushing yards and two more scores on the ground to headline the onslaught.
The Tigers may face an uphill battle climbing back into the College Football Playoff picture, but Daniels has put himself in the early Heisman Trophy conversation with back-to-back big games.
Loser: Old Dominion's Shot at Upsetting Another ACC Team
Back in 2018, Old Dominion pulled off one of the biggest upsets in recent college football history when they beat No. 13 Virginia Tech.
The Monarchs had a chance to upset another ACC squad on Saturday, when they built a 17-0 halftime lead against Wake Forest, and a pick-six from LaMareon James with 7:00 left in the third quarter made it a 24-7 game.
However, Wake Forest quarterback Mitch Griffis picked it up after the break and threw for three touchdowns in the second half, and his touchdown pass to Jahmal Bank with 6:48 remaining in the fourth quarter gave the Demon Deacons the lead for good.
Wake Forest has a bye week next week to regroup before traveling to Clemson.
Winner: Missouri's Chances of Snapping a Top 25 Dry Spell
The last time the Missouri Tigers were ranked in the AP poll was during a 5-1 start to the 2019 season, when a 38-27 victory over Ole Miss vaulted them to No. 22 in the Oct. 14 poll. They then promptly lost to Vanderbilt to kick off a five-game losing streak.
Following Saturday's win over No. 15 Kansas State, that drought is likely over.
Harrison Mevis hit a 61-yard field goal as time expired to give Missouri a 30-27 victory, and the Tigers used a 13-3 advantage in the fourth quarter to pull off the upset and start the season 3-0 after victories over South Dakota and Middle Tennessee State to open the year.
The Tigers were picked to finish a distant sixth in the seven-team SEC Eastern Division in the media's preseason poll, but now appear headed for a spot in the Top 25 thanks to some clutch special teams work and a stellar 356-yard, two-touchdown performance from quarterback Brady Cook.
With a victory over a Kansas State squad many viewed as the second-best team in the Big 12 after Texas, Missouri has earned a spot in the Top 25 poll, even if it winds up being a short-lived stay.
Another tough matchup awaits next week with a neutral-site game against Memphis.
Loser: Florida State's Image as a College Football Playoff Contender
Florida State may have won on Saturday, but the Seminoles didn't look anything like the team that has been hyped as a serious College Football Playoff contender since upsetting No. 5 LSU in Week 1.
The Seminoles were 23.5-point favorites on the road against a Boston College team that lost to Northern Illinois in Week 1 and narrowly squeaked out a 31-28 victory over FCS Holy Cross last Saturday.
They looked to be in complete control when a DJ Lundy rushing touchdown with 11:20 remaining in the third quarter made it a 31-10 game, but that would be the final points the Seminoles put on the board.
If not for a missed extra point and a subsequent failed two-point conversion on their next score, Boston College would have forced overtime as they rattled off three straight unanswered touchdowns but ultimately fell short of the upset in a 31-29 game.
Perhaps most troubling for Florida State was their inability to capitalize on a sloppy game from Boston College:
Those 18 penalties went for a staggering 131 yards, yet it was still a competitive game against a team that entered the game ranked No. 3 in the nation with legitimate title aspirations.
This will change how people look at the Seminoles on the national landscape.
Winner: Sam Hartman Climbing the Career TD Leaderboard
In five seasons at Wake Forest, Sam Hartman racked up 110 touchdown passes, including 39 touchdowns in 2021 and 38 touchdowns in 2022, and, now, he is steadily climbing the all-time leaderboard while piloting the Notre Dame offense.
With three more touchdown passes in a 41-17 victory over Central Michigan, Hartman now has 13 touchdowns through his first four games with the Fighting Irish, and he passed some legendary names on the all-time leaderboard on Saturday.
He passed Ty Detmer (121) and Aaron Murray (121) on his way to moving into a tie with Landry Jones, and in the next few weeks he could conceivably pass Colt Brennen (131), Baker Mayfield (131), Rakeem Cato (131) and Graham Harrell (134) to move into the No. 3 spot on the list.
Kellen Moore (142) and Case Keenum (155) will then be all that stands between him and the all-time record.
Sure, he's 24 years old playing in his sixth season of college football, but it's noteworthy nonetheless as he takes aim at history.
Loser: The Alabama QB Carousel
Following last week's 34-24 loss at home against Texas, Alabama coach Nick Saban decided to make a change at quarterback, opting to bench Jalen Milroe after he threw a pair of interceptions against the Longhorns.
Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner was named the starter for Saturday's game against South Florida, but his time under center didn't last long.
After completing just 5-of-14 pass attempts for 34 yards while leading five drives that all ended in punts, Buchner was benched in favor of third-string quarterback Ty Simpson.
"We said we wanted to see if we had a quarterback that could play winning football and thought we struggled a little bit," Saban said at halftime. "Maybe it was the rain. I don't know. Ty was the guy that practiced the best this week as a backup player, so he has a chance to play."
For what it's worth, Simpson was a 5-star recruit during the 2022 recruiting cycle, so it's not like Saban turned to a walk-on to try to find an answer at quarterback. He completed 5-of-9 passes for 73 yards, but he was also sacked five times in the process.
There's no clear-cut answer at quarterback for the Crimson Tide right now, and while they managed to survive for a 17-3 win against South Florida, that could spell disaster next weekend when Ole Miss comes to town.