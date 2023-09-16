AEW Collision Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 16

1 of 1

AEW

This week's Collisions started off with Big Bill and Starks taking on Castagnoli and Danielson. The American Dragon and The Absolute One were going to start things off, but Big Bill tagged in so he could show Danielson how tall he was.

The Swiss powerhouse was able to go toe to toe with Bill despite giving up several inches in height. Castagnoli is pound-for-pound one of the most powerful men in pro wrestling, so he has picked up guys bigger than Big Bill plenty of times.

Starks and Bill were following the classic heel and bodyguard pattern. Starks would tag in, dish out some damage, cheat, and then tag back out as soon as the pressure started to get too high.

After playing the heels in so many recent storylines, it was kind of weird to see the BCC be the victim of another team's cheating, but Danielson and Castagnoli have the kind of love from the crowd that will always allow them to work whatever side they want and get the desired reaction.

Most of the time, seeing the BCC play the underdogs wouldn't make sense, but the size of Big Bill really helped make it seem believable that he and Starks could control as much of the match as they did.

This was a solid tag team match from top to bottom. All four guys looked great and the ending with Starks hitting a low blow on Danielson for the win was the right way to go. IT gives him the victory but leaves it open for Danielson to seek revenge.

Winners: Big Bill and Ricky Starks

Grade: B+

Notable Moments and Observations