AEW Collision Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 16

AEW Collision Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 16September 16, 2023
Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of AEW Collision on September 17.
Following the events of Friday's Rampage, two matches were booked. The Righteous took on The Hardy Boys, and Kris Statlander defended her TBS Championships against Britt Baker.
We also saw Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli of The Blackpool Combat Club battle Ricky Starks and Big Bill, FTR took on The Iron Savages, and Aussie Open was also in action.
In men's singles matches, we had Scorpio Sky taking on Andrade El Idolo, and The Dark Order's John Silver battled Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Saturday's show.
Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Big Bill and Ricky Starks
- Opening Collision with a series of quick promos from the competitors on the card helps set the right tone for the show. It helps differentiate it from Dynamite.
- As great as The Final Countdown is, Bryan is better off using his regular music every week. He went to the trouble of having Elliott Taylor record a new song just for him, so he may as well use it.
- Nigel McGuinness being petty about not getting a match against Danielson is one of the best running jokes in AEW right now.
- Getting Big Bill on his shoulder was impressive enough, but swinging him around for a TKO made Castagnoli look even more powerful than usual.
- The way Starks fell on Danielson when he tried to counter a superplex looked rough.
This week's Collisions started off with Big Bill and Starks taking on Castagnoli and Danielson. The American Dragon and The Absolute One were going to start things off, but Big Bill tagged in so he could show Danielson how tall he was.
The Swiss powerhouse was able to go toe to toe with Bill despite giving up several inches in height. Castagnoli is pound-for-pound one of the most powerful men in pro wrestling, so he has picked up guys bigger than Big Bill plenty of times.
Starks and Bill were following the classic heel and bodyguard pattern. Starks would tag in, dish out some damage, cheat, and then tag back out as soon as the pressure started to get too high.
After playing the heels in so many recent storylines, it was kind of weird to see the BCC be the victim of another team's cheating, but Danielson and Castagnoli have the kind of love from the crowd that will always allow them to work whatever side they want and get the desired reaction.
Most of the time, seeing the BCC play the underdogs wouldn't make sense, but the size of Big Bill really helped make it seem believable that he and Starks could control as much of the match as they did.
This was a solid tag team match from top to bottom. All four guys looked great and the ending with Starks hitting a low blow on Danielson for the win was the right way to go. IT gives him the victory but leaves it open for Danielson to seek revenge.
Winners: Big Bill and Ricky Starks
Grade: B+
Notable Moments and Observations