Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. Exits vs. Marlins With Hamstring Injury

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. exited Friday night's game early with an injury.

The team announced that he was being removed from the team's game against the Miami Marlins in the eighth inning because of right calf tightness.

The move was made as a precaution, per the team. Acuña grounded out in the eighth inning and had no apparent injury but was brought in after originally taking the field in the bottom of the inning. He had two hits, two runs and an RBI before leaving the game, which the Marlins won 9-6.

The individual game isn't super significant, considering the team already clinched the NL East Wednesday and currently has the best record in MLB at 96-51. Losing Acuña would be extremely significant, however.

He is having a sensational season, hitting .335 with 37 home runs 97 RBIs and leading the league in numerous categories including hits (199), stolen bases (66) and on-base percentage (.416). He is a strong candidate for NL MVP alongside Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers and is a catalyst for the Braves offense.