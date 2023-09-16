X

MLB

    Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. Exits vs. Marlins With Hamstring Injury

    Jack MurraySeptember 16, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 12: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves goes back to the dugout during the Major League Baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies on September 12, 2023 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. exited Friday night's game early with an injury.

    The team announced that he was being removed from the team's game against the Miami Marlins in the eighth inning because of right calf tightness.

    Atlanta Braves @Braves

    OF Ronald Acuña Jr. was removed from tonight's game as a precaution with right calf tightness.

    The move was made as a precaution, per the team. Acuña grounded out in the eighth inning and had no apparent injury but was brought in after originally taking the field in the bottom of the inning. He had two hits, two runs and an RBI before leaving the game, which the Marlins won 9-6.

    The individual game isn't super significant, considering the team already clinched the NL East Wednesday and currently has the best record in MLB at 96-51. Losing Acuña would be extremely significant, however.

    He is having a sensational season, hitting .335 with 37 home runs 97 RBIs and leading the league in numerous categories including hits (199), stolen bases (66) and on-base percentage (.416). He is a strong candidate for NL MVP alongside Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers and is a catalyst for the Braves offense.

    The note of the decision being precautionary is a positive sign but keeping Acuña fresh and healthy is surely at the top of the priority chart. The Braves are primed to have the No. 1 seed in the National League and that distinction will come with a bye to the NLDS.

