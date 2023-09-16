Yankees' Anthony Misiewicz Carted Off Field After Taking Line Drive to Head

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New York Yankees reliever Anthony Misiewicz was carted off the field during the sixth inning of Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after taking a line drive to the head.

Pirates second baseman Ji-hwan Bae hit a comebacker toward Misiewicz, who hit the ground after being struck by the ball. He was helped off the field and onto the cart by trainers.

The Pirates scored on a run on the play to tie the game 3-3.

The Yankees announced via X, formerly known as Twitter, that Misiewicz was "alert and oriented" after the incident and was transported to the hospital for further testing.

Misiewicz began the 2023 season with the St. Louis Cardinals but was sent down to Triple-A before being designated for assignment in March. He never appeared in a game for the big league club.

Since then, Misiewicz has bounced around the league, seeing time with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Detroit Tigers before being claimed off waivers by the Yankees in July and sent to the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

The 28-year-old made his debut with the Yankees on Sept. 10 against the Milwaukee Brewers. He pitched one inning, walking one batter.

Misiewicz also tossed one inning in a Sept. 12 win over the Boston Red Sox, walking one batter and striking out another.

Misiewicz has been a journeyman through his major league career. He was initially drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 2015 draft out Michigan State and he didn't make his MLB debut until the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

The former Spartan spent two seasons with the Mariners before joining the Kansas City Royals in 2022. He was eventually designated for assignment by the Royals, making him a free agent entering the 2023 season.