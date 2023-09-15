WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 15

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 15September 15, 2023
John Cena joined The Grayson Waller Effect Friday night on SmackDown, sharing the screen with the young, Aussie heel for the second time this year in the most hyped segment of the show.
It headlined a broadcast that also featured a hotly anticipated rematch between LA Knight and The Miz.
What went down in that promo segment, as well as the Payback rematch?
Find out with this recap of the latest Fox broadcast.
Match Card
- The Grayson Waller Effect featuring John Cena
- AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor
- Asuka vs. Bayley
- LA Knight vs. The Miz
Announced in advance for the September 15 broadcast were:
Pat McAfee Returns, Austin Theory Interrupts and The Rock Returns!
- Surprises rule!
- Theory called himself 'the real Austin" and a "real ass-kicker," mocking "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and his historic rivalry with Rock.
- The Great One bucking broadcast rules and having the entire crowd chant "a-hole" was fun, especially as censors scurried to bleep it out of the broadcast.
Pat McAfee made a surprise to return to SmackDown, live from Denver, and popped both the fans and commentator Michael Cole. After a brief, energetic promo, Austin Theory hit the ring, interrupting his former rival.
After an insult-laden response, McAfee told Theory that SmackDown is the people's show, bringing about the return of The Rock. The roof blew off the arena as The Great One made his way to the ring.
An extended chant that was bleeped out and went on far too long gave way to The Rock laying out the brash, young heel and delivering a big People's Elbow to an electric response.
McAfee added his own for good measure, capping off a fantastic, surprising opening segment. Pro wrestling is great when it can deliver the unexpected and this was certainly unexpected.
Grade
A+
Top Moments and Takeaways