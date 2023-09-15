WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 15

2 of 2

Aric Becker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pat McAfee made a surprise to return to SmackDown, live from Denver, and popped both the fans and commentator Michael Cole. After a brief, energetic promo, Austin Theory hit the ring, interrupting his former rival.

After an insult-laden response, McAfee told Theory that SmackDown is the people's show, bringing about the return of The Rock. The roof blew off the arena as The Great One made his way to the ring.

An extended chant that was bleeped out and went on far too long gave way to The Rock laying out the brash, young heel and delivering a big People's Elbow to an electric response.

McAfee added his own for good measure, capping off a fantastic, surprising opening segment. Pro wrestling is great when it can deliver the unexpected and this was certainly unexpected.

Grade

A+

Top Moments and Takeaways