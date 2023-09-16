AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 15

1 of 1

AEW

The bell rang for this eight-person tag match as soon as the show went on the air. Jarrett and Penta started things off for their team, with Double J taking control momentarily before Penta nailed him with a superkick.

The babyfaces were the first team to isolate an opponent for a series of tags and double-team moves, but surprisingly, it was The Butcher who was taking the beating.

It feels like this is said about every match in AEW with this many competitors, but it followed a familiar formula from start to finish. The way it was set up allowed all eight competitors to have some time in the ring, but a few people definitely had more time than others.

The match came to an end when Fenix hit a modified piledriver on The Butcher for the pin. Satnam Singh took out the Hardys after the match, but the Lucha Bros didn't seem to care.

The Righteous came out and looked down at the Hardy Boyz for a moment before the show went to a backstage interview with Britt Baker. The match we saw was fine, but it felt somewhat inconsequential and more like an excuse to get a bunch of people on TV at one time than anything else. The good guys got the win, but the didn't really gain anything.

Winners: The Hardys and Lucha Bros

Grade: C+

Notable Moments and Observations