AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 15September 16, 2023
AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 15
Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on September 15.
This week's show featured action across multiple divisions, but one match in particular is going to have a lot of people talking.
The main focus this week was tag team wrestling. We saw The Acclaimed in action, The Kindom faced Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal, and a huge eight-man tag team match saw the Hardys team with The Lucha Bros to take on Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, The Buther and The Blade.
However, the bout that will have the most eyes on it was the TBS Championship match between Jade Cargill and Kris Statlander. The former leader of The Baddies has had a lot of people talking about her future this week, but we still don't know exactly what is going to happen in the coming weeks.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Friday's show.
The Lucha Bros and Hardys vs. Butcher, Blade, Double J and Lethal
- Fenix had some unique gear for this match. Jeff Hardy also had a cool look with his shirt and face paint.
- The Charismatic Enigma looked a bit better here than he has in other recent performances. He probably had some ring rust to shake off.
- Watching Fenix run across the top rope to kick someone in the face will never get old.
- Baker announced that the winner of Statlander vs. Cargill will face her on Collision this weekend.
The bell rang for this eight-person tag match as soon as the show went on the air. Jarrett and Penta started things off for their team, with Double J taking control momentarily before Penta nailed him with a superkick.
The babyfaces were the first team to isolate an opponent for a series of tags and double-team moves, but surprisingly, it was The Butcher who was taking the beating.
It feels like this is said about every match in AEW with this many competitors, but it followed a familiar formula from start to finish. The way it was set up allowed all eight competitors to have some time in the ring, but a few people definitely had more time than others.
The match came to an end when Fenix hit a modified piledriver on The Butcher for the pin. Satnam Singh took out the Hardys after the match, but the Lucha Bros didn't seem to care.
The Righteous came out and looked down at the Hardy Boyz for a moment before the show went to a backstage interview with Britt Baker. The match we saw was fine, but it felt somewhat inconsequential and more like an excuse to get a bunch of people on TV at one time than anything else. The good guys got the win, but the didn't really gain anything.
Winners: The Hardys and Lucha Bros
Grade: C+
Notable Moments and Observations