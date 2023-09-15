MLB Rumors: Shohei Ohtani Seen as Interested in Red Sox Ahead of 2023 Free Agency

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The expected headliner of the upcoming offseason's free agency class is reportedly interested in joining the Boston Red Sox.

According to MLB insider Peter Gammons, one National League executive said he believes Ohtani would like to join the Red Sox. However, Gammons pointed out that the Red Sox already have Masataka Yoshida as a designated hitter and plan on directing money toward pitching.

When healthy, Ohtani is one of the best pitchers in baseball. Yet, he will likely have to be just a hitter in 2024 because of his torn UCL.

It is surely going to take a long-term contract to land the 29-year-old even if there are health concerns, so Boston may be getting an elite pitcher down the line if it makes the move.

After all, Ohtani's agent, Nez Balelo, told reporters earlier this month, "There's not a question in his mind that he's gonna come back and he's gonna continue to do both."

But there would still be an immediate concern for the Red Sox if he could only be a designated hitter next offseason.

As John Tomase of NBC Sports Boston explained, the presence of Justin Turner (assuming he exercises his player option), Yoshida, Rafael Devers and Triston Casas means there is already an abundance of designated hitter options. Adding Ohtani, who would need to be in the lineup on an almost every day basis as one of the best players in the league, would only contribute to the logjam.

"Even if Turner finds a better offer elsewhere, and even if Ohtani never seriously considers Boston, the Red Sox still have too many DHs and nowhere to play them all," Tomase wrote.

Even though that is the case, Ohtani is still the type of player an organization should sign if he wants to join the fold. The generational star is likely on his way to his second American League MVP in three years and would be the focal point of the offense even if he never pitched.

Ohtani is slashing .304/.412/.654 with a league-best 44 home runs, 95 RBI and 20 stolen bases in 135 games this season. He has always been a power threat, but the batting average and on-base percentage numbers would also mark career-highs.