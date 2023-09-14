Markieff Morris Discusses 2021 Nikola Jokić Altercation: 'He Gonna Get His'

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Markieff Morris talked about his 2021 altercation with Nikola Jokić during an appearance on All The Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson (h/t Brett Siegel of Clutch Points) and still seems upset about the incident.

"It was a sucker shot," Morris said. "But he gonna get his though. Don't trip."

The play in question happened during a November 2021 game between Morris' Miami Heat and Jokić's Denver Nuggets.

Morris initiated the contact with a flagrant foul on Jokić, but the Nuggets big man shoved him to the ground from behind as he was walking away from the play. Both players were ejected from Denver's 113-96 victory.

"I felt I just needed to protect myself, but on the other hand I'm not supposed to react that way, get thrown out of the game," Jokić told reporters after the game. He also said he "felt bad, really bad" when he saw the replay of the incident.

The NBA suspended Jokić for one game and fined Morris $50,000.

That game happened on Nov. 8, 2021, and Morris was sidelined until March 12, 2022, with the neck injury he suffered on the play. He played just 17 games that season and then appeared in 35 in 2022-23 for the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks.

"It was more so with the Miami Heat, they was just trying to protect me from, you know, against me from myself," Morris said of being sidelined. "But I was cleared to play like two weeks after that, they just held me out. It really wasn't one of those things where I was injured or in pain or anything like that."

Morris is not currently signed with an NBA team.