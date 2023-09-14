Jets' Quinnen Williams on Grass vs. Turf: 'It Could Be on Concrete for All I Care'

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Since Aaron Rodgers' went down with a season-ending achilles injury in the New York Jets' season-opener Monday night, the dialogue surrounding grass vs. turf playing surfaces has reached unprecedented heights.

Plenty of Rodgers' former and current teammates have spoken out against the dangers of playing on turf and encouraged team owners to make the switch to grass.

Jets' star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams doesn't seem to have much of an opinion on the matter, however. He's good with whatever surface is put in front of him.

"It could be on concrete for all I care. I love this football game, all I'm worried about is playing football," Williams said.

In recent days several Jets' players have come out in support of the NFLPA's recent statement calling for all 32 organizations to switch to grass playing surfaces. Currently only 15 NFL stadiums have real grass.

"My stance is everything should be played on grass," Jets center Connor McGovern said. "You feel a difference when you play a game on grass and turf. When I was a young player, I didn't quite believe it, but now I've gotten to the age that I'm at, you feel it in your ankles, knees, hips, back, the torque that you end up generating through that turf, just wears on your body so much more.

"The couple of major injuries that I've had in my career going back to college, all have been on turf, it hasn't been on grass. One, for the play and, longevity, the overall health, grass is important. And to prevent major injuries, I think grass is important."

This season MetLife Stadium transitioned to a new playing surface called FieldTurf, which is supposed to be softer and easier on player's joints than the synthetic turf that it had in previous years.

But it's quickly become the subject of very close scrutiny.