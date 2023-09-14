Mike Trout Rumors: Yankees, Phillies Seen as Landing Spots If Traded from Angels

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

After it was reported that the Los Angeles Angels would be willing to trade star outfielder Mike Trout if he requested it, two potential landing spots reportedly have emerged.

"If Trout does want to go, folks believe the hometown [Philadelphia] Phillies and [New York] Yankees might be of interest," Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the Angels "perhaps for the first time, are open to trading" Trout "if he indicates to them that he wants out." The three-time American League MVP has a full no-trade clause in his contract and would be able to choose his next destination. Nightengale noted that Trout "said recently that he wants to have a private conversation with the front office and ownership about their direction."

However, Heyman noted that "folks around the team have seen no indication he wants to go anywhere," at least so far. Trout still has seven years remaining on his contract with a salary of $35.45 million per year. As one source told Heyman, "The Angels would have to pay it down" in any potential trade.

The 32-year-old is in the midst of another forgettable season, as he is currently sidelined with a wrist injury. In 82 games this season, he's batting .263/.367/.490 with 18 home runs and 44 RBI. His batting average is his lowest since he was first called up by the Angels in 2011. This will be his fifth straight season appearing in less than 140 games.