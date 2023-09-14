MLB Rumors: Mike Trout Has Shown 'No Indication' He Wants to Be Traded from Angels

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels have "seen no indication" that three-time MVP Mike Trout wants to be traded, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

"Perhaps that could change if he's convinced the Angels have no chance in the immediate future," Heyman wrote.

As of the middle of the week, the Angels and Trout had not spoken about a potential trade, and no other teams had called about Trout, Heyman reported.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Sunday the Angels "are open to trading All-Star outfielder Mike Trout if he indicates to them that he wants out."

Trout, who is signed through 2030 on a full no-trade clause, recently requested "a private conversation with the front office and ownership" about the Angels' direction, according to Nightengale.

The Angels' playoff hopes are slim as they sit 13.5 games back of a Wild Card spot heading into Thursday.

If Trout does request a trade, Heyman named the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees as teams that might be interested.

Trout has been on and off the injured list since July 3, when he suffered a hand injury necessitating surgery. Trout briefly returned for four at-bats on August 22 but headed back to the injured list after saying he "wasn't ready" to make his return.

The 11-time All-Star has slashed .263/.367/.490 with 18 home runs through 82 games this season, but his injury history could be impacting his trade value.

Even if Trout is able to return for the final 15 games, the 2023 campaign will mark the second time in three seasons injury has limited him to fewer than 100 games. That, plus the $248 million left on his contract, could make for difficult selling points in a potential trade.

There are ways around those obstacles, however, including the Angels paying out part of the contract. Given Trout's control over his contract, however, that would first necessitate the player indicating he wants to leave.