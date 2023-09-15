7 Teams with a Realistic Chance of Crashing the 2023 CFB Playoff

4 of 5

Lance King/Getty Images

Yes, I know Notre Dame is considered a playoff contender just about every season. But the Irish getting through a very tough schedule to make it back to the playoff for the first time since 2020 would certainly constitute crashing.

One reason ND looks like it could do just that is how well quarterback Sam Hartman has been playing. Hartman, who transferred from Wake Forest this offseason, has 731 yards passing with 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions through three games.

Running back Audric Estime has been really productive, too. He has 345 yards with four touchdowns on 43 carries, averaging 8.02 yards per tote. My favorite Estime moment from this season came last week against NC State. During a lengthy weather delay, Estime and other ND players—playing the Wolfpack on the road—ate hotdogs from the stadium, which were gathered by staffers. On Notre Dame's first play from scrimmage after the nearly two-hour delay, Estime went 80 yards for a touchdown:

Estime should be fed hotdogs if Notre Dame ever trails from now on this season, just saying. Hotdogs aside, the Irish's schedule does include some tough games; Ohio State at Notre Dame Stadium on Sept. 23, at Duke on Sept. 30 and home games against USC and Pitt in October. The Irish go to Clemson on Nov. 4, get Wake Forest at home on Nov. 18 and close out the season at Stanford on Nov. 25.