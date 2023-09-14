Yankees' Jasson Domínguez to Undergo Elbow Surgery; Expected To Return in 9-10 Months

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Yankees top prospect Jasson Domínguez will undergo reconstructive elbow surgery next week and is expected to be sidelined for nine to 10 months, manager Aaron Boone told reporters Thursday.

The procedure is expected to be a combination of Tommy John surgery and a bracing procedure, according to SNY's Andy Martino.

Domínguez, nicknamed "The Martian," debuted with the Yankees on Sept. 1 and made an immediate impact, hitting a home run off three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander in his first career at-bat in a 6-2 win over the Houston Astros.

The 20-year-old played eight games for the Yankees this season, slashing .258/.303/.677 with four home runs, seven RBI and one stolen base. New York went 5-3 with him in the lineup.

A nine-to-10 month recovery timeline would have Domínguez returning somewhere between June and July of the 2024 season. However, it's possible he could return sooner than that if his recovery goes exceedingly well.

Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story underwent an internal bracing procedure on his elbow and returned to the lineup within seven months.

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper had Tommy John surgery and returned in 160 days, though he has served as the team's designated hitter and has played at first base this season instead of in his usual outfield spot.

Although Domínguez got off to a hot start in the majors, it remains to be seen whether the Yankees will have him on their big league roster next season once he's fully recovered from surgery and ready to play.

Boone told reporters Thursday:

"Look, we're excited about the player we think he's going to be. There's still a lot of development to be had there. First thing's first is getting through this [surgery] and hopefully going through a really good winter of rehab and when we get to spring training, being in a position to where he's starting to get close to being able to really do meaningful baseball things. We'll just see.

"We'll see where he's at. He's shown everyone through his last couple years in his development, his seasons he's had at the minor league level and then his little bit of taste up here, the excitement around what we believe he can be as a player."

Given the fact Domínguez is so young and has his whole career ahead of him, it's hard to imagine the Yankees will rush him back into the lineup sooner than the nine month mark.

The Yankees currently sit last in the American League East with a 73-72 record and are on pace to miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.