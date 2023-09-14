Knicks Players with Most at Stake During 2023-24 NBA Season

1 of 3

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Is Barrett a long-term keeper for the 'Bockers or more valuable as a trade chip? Th fact he is four seasons into his career and has yet to add clarity to that question highlights the stakes ahead of him.



The No. 3 pick of the 2019 draft has occasionally hinted at having cornerstone potential, but he has lacked the consistency (on both ends) to leap anywhere near an elite tier. The last two seasons have actually signaled he might be plateauing, which would be a troubling development if true given the level of investment this franchise has made.



He can score (19.8 points per game the past two seasons), but he doesn't always do that efficiently (42.1/32.6/72.7 shooting slash during this same stretch). What are his other positive traits? His defensive impact comes and goes, his playmaking is plagued by bouts of tunnel vision, and he does nothing to alleviate the club's spacing issues.



It's possible New York just isn't an optimal fit for him, since its lack of spacing forces Barrett to drive into crowded areas and shrinks potential passing lanes. It's also possible that replacing him with a better shooting wing could go a long way toward correcting some of that imbalance.

