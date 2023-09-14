Knicks Players with Most at Stake During 2023-24 NBA SeasonSeptember 14, 2023
Knicks Players with Most at Stake During 2023-24 NBA Season
Life inside of the NBA pressure cooker is par for the course with the New York Knicks.
So, in some respects, the stakes attached to the upcoming 2023-24 season won't feel much different than any other campaign.
Of course, this club's encouraging 2022-23 will elevate expectations (internally and externally) for this group, so the weight of those beliefs might feel heavier than normal.
Within this roster, though, there are three players with more at stake this season than their teammates. Let's examine why.
RJ Barrett
Is Barrett a long-term keeper for the 'Bockers or more valuable as a trade chip? Th fact he is four seasons into his career and has yet to add clarity to that question highlights the stakes ahead of him.
The No. 3 pick of the 2019 draft has occasionally hinted at having cornerstone potential, but he has lacked the consistency (on both ends) to leap anywhere near an elite tier. The last two seasons have actually signaled he might be plateauing, which would be a troubling development if true given the level of investment this franchise has made.
He can score (19.8 points per game the past two seasons), but he doesn't always do that efficiently (42.1/32.6/72.7 shooting slash during this same stretch). What are his other positive traits? His defensive impact comes and goes, his playmaking is plagued by bouts of tunnel vision, and he does nothing to alleviate the club's spacing issues.
It's possible New York just isn't an optimal fit for him, since its lack of spacing forces Barrett to drive into crowded areas and shrinks potential passing lanes. It's also possible that replacing him with a better shooting wing could go a long way toward correcting some of that imbalance.
His draft cost, contract and certain spots on his stat sheet would all lead you to believe he has a long future with the franchise ahead of him. But does anyone feel 100 percent that's the case? This campaign could decide whether he is a building block or merely one of the primary pieces they'll send out in a blockbuster trade.
Isaiah Hartenstein
While most of New York's rotation regulars have contract security past this upcoming season, Hartenstein is one of the few exceptions.
The 7-footer is slated for unrestricted free agency after this season, and it seems like there are a lot of different ways this could go based on how he performs in 2023-24.
If he rises to the occasion, it's possible he could become this team's long-term starting center. Mitchell Robinson's stats and salary could both be useful on the trade market if the Knicks search for stars, and the team could deem him expendable if it likes what Hartenstein has provided.
Of course, it's also possible that Harteinstein's uncertain future might motivate the Knicks to shop him around, especially if they think Jericho Sims is capable of taking on a bigger role. Teams don't typically make major investments in their backup bigs, so Hartensetin either needs to convince them he should be more than a backup or prove his impact is so great that they feel he'll be an indispensable piece of this second unit moving forward.
Immanuel Quickley
The Knicks have basically been counting their riches ever since they smartly snatched up Quickley with the No. 25 pick of the 2020 draft. But the real cost of that investment will be coming soon, as he is extension-eligible now or will become a restricted free agency next offseason.
So, what exactly does New York have in its energetic, young guard? Is Quickley a budding star, or is he more of a high-end role player who works best in an instant-impact reserve role?
Both roles are helpful ones, but they carry dramatically different contract costs. The Knicks might not blink at a nine-figure offer if they think he's the former, but that's an unthinkably high amount if they see him more as the latter. And if they're thinking role player but even one suitor buys his star potential, he could wind up signing an offer sheet that's more than they want to pay and setting up a lose-lose scenario for the front office.
If he doesn't ink an extension, then just about everything could be on the table this season. Maybe he cements his place within the team's long-term nucleus. Maybe he helps sweeten an offer for an in-prime star. Maybe he regresses in ways that really bring down the type of offers available to him next offseason. Nothing can really be ruled out.