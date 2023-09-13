Deion Sanders on Colorado's 2-0 Start: Santa Doesn't Have Time to Enjoy His Cookies

Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Colorado has been one of the stories of the young college football season, starting 2-0 after wins over TCU and Nebraska and earning themselves a No. 18 ranking in the latest Associated Press poll.

But head coach Deion Sanders is keeping his focus on the future, not the past.

"I don't have time to enjoy the moment," he told reporters on Wednesday. "Santa don't have time, you know? He gotta deliver the gifts. He ain't got time to enjoy his cookies. That's all he gets. I ain't got time for that. I've gotta keep this machine going, and make sure we stay on the right path. Make sure we're locked in and focused on the right things."

Stopping to smell the roses is no way to reach the Rose Bowl, after all—especially with Colorado's upcoming schedule.

While a very winnable rivalry matchup against Colorado State is up next, the Buffaloes will face No. 13 Oregon and No. 5 USC in the two weeks to follow as they head into a tough Pac-12 slate. Included in that schedule will be matchups against four currently-ranked teams: No. 24 UCLA, No. 16 Oregon State, No. 23 Washington State and No. 12 Utah.

The Buffaloes have shown that they aren't to be taken lightly up to this point, led by Sanders' son Shedeur at quarterback (903 yards, six touchdowns, no interceptions) and two-way marvel Travis Hunter (14 catches for 192 yards as a wideout; seven tackles and an interception at corner).

Colorado, buoyed by a massive overhaul of the roster through the transfer portal, is undoubtedly talented. But while TCU and Nebraska aren't pushovers, the stiffest tests for these Buffaloes is yet to come.

And they know that all of the hype in the media, along with the strong start to the season, has put them under the spotlight.

"Every game we're going to have a big target on our back, no matter who we play," receiver Xavier Weaver told reporters. "It could be Alabama we've got to play—we've got to come out strong. It's everybody's Super Bowl when they play CU. They want to get this 'W' because they know the stage they're going to be on as well."