Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. Called Out by Phillies' Rob Thomson over HR Celebration

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves are flying high after becoming the first MLB team to clinch a playoff berth this season, but not everyone is enjoying the fun.

After star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. celebrated his home run while rounding the bases in a recent win over the Philadelphia Phillies, he was called out by Phillies manager Rob Thomson.

"I like our guys to act like they've been there before," Thomson said.

Acuña flapped his arms after hitting his 37th home run in the fifth inning of Tuesday's 7-6 win. As one of the frontrunners for National League MVP, the 25-year-old has every right to enjoy the fruits of his labor.

Acuña leads the majors with 196 hits and ranks fourth with a .333 batting average while also adding 97 RBI for the Braves, who have the best record in the majors at 95-50.