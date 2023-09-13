Report: Alex Rodriguez Named Manny Ramirez, More Players in 2013 Biogenesis PED Probe

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

More information has come to light about the extent to which MLB legend Alex Rodriguez implicated his peers when wrapped up in the Biogenesis scandal.

ESPN's Mike Fish detailed how Rodriguez met with agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in January 2014. During the meeting, he admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs he had purchased from Tony Bosch.

While speaking with investigators, the three-time MVP said Bosch told him Ryan Braun, Manny Ramirez and an unidentified "All-Star player" were among his other clients.

Beyond naming names in terms of MLB players, Fish reported Rodriguez "ultimately resorted to desperate, scorched-earth tactics to preserve his reputation."

"The antagonism ranged from accusing the Yankees of having provided him shoddy medical care to personal attacks against the likes of Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and top MLB leaders," the report said.

60 Minutes first reported in 2013 that Rodriguez's "inner circle" leaked documents to Yahoo Sports that identified Braun and former New York Yankees teammate Francisco Cervelli as Bosch's clients. A lawyer for Rodriguez denied the allegations.

MLB suspended Braun in July 2013 for the final 65 games of the season for violating its joint drug prevention and treatment program with the players' union. The six-time All-Star had previously won an appeal against a 50-game ban he received for a separate drug violation.

Cervelli, meanwhile, got a 50-game suspension in August 2013 amid the Biogenesis fallout.

Ramirez was flagged multiple times for PED violations, first in 2009 and the second in 2011. Rather than serve a 100-game suspension for his second offense, he retired from MLB altogether.

In a separate report filed Wednesday, Fish outlined the relationship between Ramirez and Tony Bosch and how a 2007 phone call between the two "would take Bosch from the periphery of medicine as an anti-aging specialist to setting him on a course to become the go-to guy for athletes seeking performance-enhancing drugs and doping protocols."

Bosch eventually pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute testosterone and was sentenced to four years in federal prison in 2015. A judge took 16 months off the sentence in 2016.

Rodriguez was suspended for the entire 2014 season, and his legacy has been forever tarnished due to his connection to a major PED scandal.