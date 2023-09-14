B/R Fantasy Football's Game-by-Game Guide to Winning Week 2

B/R Fantasy Football's Game-by-Game Guide to Winning Week 2September 14, 2023
Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season was, well, yeah.
Sure, some players we expected to show up did, such as Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, fellow wideout Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.
And there were others. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa embarrassed the Los Angeles Chargers. Austin Ekeler of the Chargers found the end zone, because of course he did. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk topped 100 receiving yards and scored twice.
However, the list of players who started the 2023 campaign with a dud is seriously long. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 82 yards, while teammate Tee Higgins and Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London combined for zero catches. Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers both suffered season-ending Achilles tears.
Other than that, though, everything was great.
It's a week best relegated to the annals of fantasy football history. What we need to talk about now, though, is shaking that bizarre week off and preparing for Week 2.
And that's what we're going to do: game by game. Injury news, players to start and sit, sleepers, trade chatter and stats to bear in mind as you set your lineup.
We're going to provide a one-stop shop for all the information you need to bring home a win in Week 2.
And we shall never speak of Week 1 again.
Fantasy points allowed data courtesy of My Fantasy League.
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
Key Injuries
Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell is out for Thursday night's matchup after injuring his ribs in Week 1. The Vikings are banged up on the offensive line, with both tackle Christian Darrisaw (ankle) and center Garrett Bradbury (back) considered day-to-day.
Start of the Week
DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,300]: Smith may lean toward the "obvious" side of the Start/Sit spectrum, but the Eagles should have little trouble getting the passing game going against a Minnesota pass defense that was 31st in the NFL in 2022.
Sit of the Week
Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,500]: Never mind Cousins' well-publicized struggles in prime-time games, he threw for a so-so 221 yards, one score and three picks in a blowout loss last year.
Sleeper
D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,800]: Swift had all of two touches in Week 1, but with Gainwell already ruled out and Rashaad Penny a healthy scratch last week, he should see a sizable increase in workload Thursday night.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
After posting the dreaded fantasy doughnut in Week 1, one more slow game from Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert should be enough to send his fantasy managers into panic mode. Take advantage of that panic and see if you can get him on the cheap. Slow start or not, he'll be fine.
Stat to Know
390. That's the number of total yards Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had last year against the Vikings: 333 passing and 57 rushing. He also scored three touchdowns in a 24-7 Eagles victory. This is a "get right" game for the Philadelphia offense.
Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons
Key Injuries
The Packers were without the services of No. 1 wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) last week, and now running back Aaron Jones has suffered a hamstring injury. The practice participation for both players will need to be monitored as we move toward the weekend.
Start of the Week
Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500]: Love was excellent in his 2023 debut last week, tossing three touchdown passes and posting a passer rating north of 120. Last season, the Falcons were 25th in the NFL in pass defense.
Sit of the Week
Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,200]: Here we go again with Pitts. He had just three targets in Week 1, caught just two passes and now faces a Packers team that allowed the seventh-fewest PPR points to tight ends in 2022.
Sleeper
Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,800]: Doubs got off to a hot start last week in Chicago, finding the end zone twice. Look for the good times to keep rolling in a top-10 fantasy matchup for the position (in 2022) with the Falcons.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
If Pitts proves me wrong and has a big game, start shopping him post-haste. If Week 1 was any indication, the Falcons are again going to be among the run-heaviest teams in the league.
Stat to Know
69.2: That's the percentage of Atlanta's plays last week that were runs. The Falcons aren't going to be able to run the ball 70 percent of the time every week, but that doesn't mean they aren't going to try. It's good news for Bijan Robinson, but not so much for Drake London.
Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills
Key Injuries
For the visiting Raiders, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is in the NFL's concussion protocol after a late hit from Denver safety Kareem Jackson last week. The Bills have no fantasy-relevant injuries of note, although Josh Allen's pride may be bruised after the quarterback turned it over four times in Week 1.
Start of the Week
James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills (DraftKings DFS Value: 6,100]: Cook's Week 1 numbers were relatively modest, but that came against one of the NFL's best defenses. In 2022, the Raiders defense wasn't. Las Vegas surrendered the fifth-most PPR points per game to running backs.
Sit of the Week
Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,600]: Adams was OK in Week 1, catching six passes for 66 yards. But if Meyers is out, then not only will Adams have to contend with Tre'Davious White but the Pro Bowl cornerback will also likely have safety help for much of the afternoon.
Sleeper
Dawson Knox, TE, Buffalo Bills [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,100]: Knox and rookie first-round pick Dalton Kincaid had similar stat lines in Week 1. With 15 touchdown grabs over the past two years and a favorable matchup for the position with the Raiders on tap, the veteran finds paydirt for the first time this week.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs looked rusty last week against the Denver Broncos, managing just 48 yards on 19 carries. Now he faces the league's No. 2 overall defense from a year ago. If he struggles again in Week 2, it could be a good time to float a trade offer toward a panicking manager.
Stat to Know
Three: The number of consecutive seasons with at least 35 touchdown passes Allen has entering 2023. Last week's turnover-marred mess of a game against the Jets was a forgettable one, but playing the Raiders at home is an excellent opportunity for the quarterback and the Bills offense to get untracked.
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
Key Injuries
The Ravens have already suffered a major injury blow after running back J.K. Dobbins tore his Achilles in Week 1 and was ruled out for the season. The team was without star tight end Mark Andrews (calf) for Week 1, and his Week 2 status is uncertain. The Bengals have no fantasy-relevant injuries of note.
Start of the Week
Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400]: Higgins had as many catches last week against the Browns as I did, but he was targeted eight times. This week, the wide receiver and the Bengals take on a Ravens defense that ranked 26th against the pass last season.
Sit of the Week
Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300]: With Dobbins out, Edwards should be Baltimore's No. 1 running back. But this seems certain to be a committee attack, and the Bengals surrendered the ninth-fewest PPR points to RBs last season.
Sleeper
Isaiah Likely, TE, Baltimore Ravens [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,200]: Andrews' return would be the end of this call, of course, and Likely didn't produce much last week against the Texans. In the regular-season finale against the Bengals last year, though, he caught eight passes for 103 yards.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
It may not come this week, but Edwards or Justice Hill are going to have a big game running the ball for the Ravens some time soon, and the latter already scored twice last week. As soon as you can get a decent return, sell the Ravens backfield. It will likely be a muddied mess the rest of the season.
Stat to Know
82: Number of passing yards Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had in a woeful 2023 debut against the Browns. Blame the weather, blame rust, whatever. Just don't freak out. The NFL's highest-paid player is too talented and surrounded by too many weapons not to turn things around in the long run.
Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions
Key Injuries
This could change later in the week (injury news will be updated in the Guide every Friday afternoon), but as of this writing, neither the Lions nor the Seahawks have any offensive injuries of note.
Start of the Week
Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,100]: Lockett was one of a gaggle of big-name receivers who disappointed in Week 1, catching just two passes for 10 yards. But the Seattle passing game should be able to get going Sunday against a Lions pass defense that was dead-last in the NFL in 2022.
Sit of the Week
Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seattle Seahawks [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,500]: Frankly, this is a "start 'em if you've got 'em" type of fantasy matchup. But Kenneth Walker III was the clear lead back for the Seahawks last week, and until we see differently, Charbonnet can't be trusted in starting lineups.
Sleeper
Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,900]: LaPorta had a decent NFL debut, hauling in all five of his targets for 39 yards. He should do even better this week against a Seahawks defense that gave up the most PPR points to tight ends in 2022.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
It wasn't what many fantasy managers expected in Week 1, but David Montgomery out-touched Jahmyr Gibbs 21 to nine against the Kansas City Chiefs. If that split is similar against the Seahawks, Montgomery could be an interesting "sell high" candidate. Gibbs is just too explosive to not get the ball.
Stat to Know
112: The number of passing yards Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith had in a lackluster season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. One game does not a season make, and the Seattle offense is loaded with passing-game talent. But if Smith doesn't rebound in a big way against the Lions, the concern level with him is going increase substantially.
Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans
Key Injuries
There's just one injury of note for the Los Angeles Chargers in this matchup, but it has the potential to be crucial. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, running back Austin Ekeler didn't practice Wednesday due to an injured ankle.
On the Tennessee side, veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is questionable after missing practice Wednesday with an ankle injury.
Start of the Week
Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers [DraftKings DFS Value: $5.700]: If you enjoy being disappointed by fantasy receivers, then Week 1 was like Christmas. But look for Williams to get things going Sunday against a Titans defense that allowed the most PPR points to receivers in 2022.
Sit of the Week
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,700]: Yes, the Chargers got immolated by Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins last week. But given how dismal Ryan Tannehill looked throwing the ball in Week 1, Hopkins is hard to trust in even the best matchups, especially when he's banged up.
Sleeper
Tyjae Spears, RB, Tennessee Titans [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,600]: Spears only had four touches last week, but the rookie turned them into 28 total yards. If the Titans are forced to play catch-up here (a real possibility), he could see an increased role.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
If the Titans pull off the upset or keep things close, it's going to be on the back of running back Derrick Henry, who amassed 119 total yards a week ago. If he puts together another big game, it's time to shop him to RB-needy teams. The Titans offense looked awful in Week 1, and there's nothing to indicate things will magically improve Sunday.
Stat to Know
28.8: Ryan Tannehill's passer rating in a nightmarish Week 1 outing in which he completed less than half his passes and threw three interceptions. The 35-year-old looks washed up, Will Levis isn't ready to lead an NFL team, and Malik Willis showed last year he's not the guy. As goes the quarterback, so goes an NFL offense. Right now, Tennessee's is circling the bowl.
Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Key Injuries
The Bears and Buccaneers came out of Week 1 with very different outcomes. But they do have one thing in common: Neither team has any significant injuries from a fantasy perspective.
Start of the Week
Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500]: Sometimes fantasy managers just have to shake off a bad game and roll a guy back out there. That's the case with White in Week 2 against a Bears defense that allowed the third-most PPR points to running backs a season ago.
Sit of the Week
Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400]: It's not bad enough that the Bears are using a three-man committee in the backfield, with no back seeing more than nine carries in Week 1. But Chicago is also facing a Bucs defense that gave up the fifth-fewest PPR points to RBs last year.
Sleeper
Baker Mayfield, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100]
All aboard the Mayfield express. One week after throwing two touchdown passes and finishing as a top-12 fantasy quarterback in a favorable matchup with the Vikings, he gets a Bears defense that was torched for three scores by Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans found the end zone last week, and another solid stat line is a real possibility against a beatable Bears secondary. But the matchups are going to start tightening up for Tampa Bay, so getting out while his value is at its zenith may not be a bad idea.
Stat to Know
2.3: White's yards per carry on 17 totes last week against the Vikings. One of the things that appealed most about White this summer was the lack of competition for carries in Tampa Bay. But if he keeps barely falling forward, Tampa will have little choice but to give Sean Tucker or Chase Edmonds more touches.
Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars
Key Injuries
There's one major injury looming over this big AFC showdown: the hyperextended knee of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. He sat out Week 1, but there is optimism he will be able to return this week against the Jaguars. However, his status may not truly be known until later in the week or even Sunday.
Start of the Week
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,700]: There isn't a game with a higher over/under this week at DraftKings than the Chiefs-Jaguars. Kansas City also allowed the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2022. Who's up for a shootout?
Sit of the Week
Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100]: That Kirk caught one pass for nine yards last week against the Colts is bad. The fact that he wasn't on the field at all in two-wide receiver sets is worse.
Sleeper
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Kansas City Chiefs [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,500]: Valdes-Scantling led the Chiefs in receiving yards last week, albeit on just two catches. In what should be a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair, he could get behind the Jaguars defense for a long score.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
This could be a game in which the running backs take a back seat in a pass-o-rama showdown between Lawrence and Patrick Mahomes. If that's the case, unease about Jaguars running back Travis Etienne's 2023 prospects could grow—and the opportunity to obtain him at value could increase.
Stat to Know
14/98/2: Travis Kelce's stat line in last year's postseason victory over the Jaguars. There wasn't as much offense in that game as one might expect, but the veteran tight end showed why so many fantasy managers are hoping he makes his season debut in Week 2.
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
Key Injuries
The Colts are a mess at running back, Zack Moss (arm) hasn't played in 2023, rookie Evan Hull (knee) is on injured reserve, and Jonathan Taylor remains in PUP limbo. However, the team appears to have a dodged a bullet with quarterback Anthony Richardson, whose knee bruise isn't expected to be serious.
On the Houston side, wide receiver John Metchie III may finally be about to make his NFL debut. After missing Week 1 with a hamstring issue, the second-year pro was back at practice Wednesday.
Start of the Week
Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600]: Pierce didn't do a lot last week in a contest where the game script was negative most of the way, but the Texans should have a better shot at getting the ground game going against the Colts.
Sit of the Week
Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,300]: Pittman started the season hot against the Jaguars, catching eight passes for 97 yards and a score. But only two teams allowed fewer PPR points to receivers in 2022 than the Texans.
Sleeper
Robert Woods, WR, Houston Texans [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,600]: Woods had a decent first game with the Texans, logging 10 targets, six catches and 57 yards. He should continue to function as C.J. Stroud's preferred target underneath moving forward.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Right now, smart fantasy managers need three things: an IR spot on the roster, depth at running back and a fellow manager with Jonathan Taylor who starts the season on a losing streak. Add those up, and you have the ingredients for a trade that's equally speculative and potentially game-changing.
Stat to Know
263: The number of total yards tallied by Anthony Richardson in his first NFL game. He also became the youngest player in the history of the league to run for a touchdown and throw for one in the same game. There will be ups and downs, but don't be surprised if he is being drafted ahead of every other quarterback in fantasy football in a year or two.
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
Key Injuries
Outside of Cooper Kupp's continuing stint on injured reserve with a hamstring issue, there aren't any other concerns of note for fantasy managers in this game.
Unfortunately, that means the Rams have to take on a full-strength 49ers squad.
Start of the Week
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800]: Aiyuk had a huge game against the Steelers in Week 1, finding the end zone twice and piling up 129 receiving yards. He's on the verge of being an elite fantasy asset and every-week must-start, but he continues to be underrated by many.
Sit of the Week
Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700]: So much for Akers' status as the unquestioned lead back in Los Angeles. He was outsnapped by a wide margin in Week 1 by Kyren Williams, and he also managed just 29 rushing yards on 22 carries.
Sleeper
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900]: All hail the greatness that is Nacua, who erupted for a 10/119/0 line on 15 targets in his first NFL game. The 49ers have one of the NFL's best defenses, but they can be thrown on. And the Rams will all but certainly be playing from behind.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
With that said, as great as Nacua's debut was, there could be an expiration date on his fantasy relevance. At some point Kupp is coming back, and the rookie won't be seeing any more 15-target games when he does. If the 22-year-old has another strong outing against the Rams, dangle him in trade talks.
Stat to Know
111.3: Brock Purdy's passer rating against the Steelers after completing 19 of 29 passes for 220 yards and a pair of touchdowns without an interception. We need to stop questioning his validity as an NFL starter and start acknowledging he's also becoming a viable low-end fantasy QB1.
New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals
Key Injuries
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray remains on injured reserve and without a timetable for his return to the field. As of this writing, though, he's the only real fantasy asset who won't be taking the field in Glendale on Sunday.
Start of the Week
Darren Waller, TE, New York Giants [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500]: Waller was held in check Sunday night by the Dallas Cowboys, but so was the entire Giants offense. Look for his second game with the G-Men to go much better given that the Cardinals have long been a plus fantasy matchup for the tight end position.
Sit of the Week
Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900]: The Giants aren't a terrible fantasy matchup for wide receivers, but the Arizona "offense" is terrible for Brown's fantasy value. Three catches for 28 yards last week is a stat line fantasy managers may sadly have to get used to.
Sleeper
Zach Ertz, TE, Arizona Cardinals [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,500]: Ertz didn't do much in the yardage category last week with just 21 yards, but he did that on six grabs. If Josh Dobbs keeps peppering him with short passes, the veteran will have value in PPR formats.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Given how abysmal both these offenses looked in Week 1, it's hard to advocate any Giants or Cardinals players as a "buy." With the potential exception of Saquon Barkley, just about every player on both teams is one big game from being a "sell" candidate, though. The fewer shares fantasy managers have of these offenses, the better.
Stat to Know
381: The number of total yards of offense the Giants and Cardinals had combined in Week 1. Five NFL teams had more by themselves. Things will get better if only because they can't really get worse, but the fantasy excitement level in this game isn't great.
New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys
Key Injuries
The New York Jets were dealt a devastating blow when quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon on his first series with the team. It's an injury that doesn't just affect fantasy managers with shares of the veteran, because every Jets player takes a sizable hit in value with Zach Wilson under center.
The Cowboys could also be short-handed. Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks (knee) did not practice Wednesday, although head coach Mike McCarthy said there is a "chance" he will be able to face the Jets.
Start of the Week
Dallas Cowboys Defense [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,000]: The Cowboys were a top-five fantasy asset overall in most scoring systems after dispatching the Giants, and they now face a Jets team led by Wilson that allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to defenses in 2022.
Sit of the Week
Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,900: It was great to not only see Hall play again but also look explosive in doing so. However, the second-year pro isn't peeling off an 83-yarder against a Dallas defense that surrendered the second-fewest fantasy points to running backs a year ago.
Sleeper
Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,300]: It was somewhat encouraging to see Ferguson get targeted seven times Sunday night, even if only two resulted in receptions. Last year, the Jets allowed the eighth-most PPR points to tight ends.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
No one is more depressed about the Rodgers injury than Garrett Wilson managers given all the hype the second-year wideout received over the summer. If you can find someone who still buys that hype and can get a decent return for Wilson, move on. The Jets backup is not a good NFL quarterback.
Stat to Know
187.6: The number of passing yards Wilson averaged per game last year in nine games—a stat that ranked 26th in the NFL. To be fair, he was just behind Daniel Jones and just ahead of Lamar Jackson, but to say the fantasy trajectory changed for the Jets in 2023 on Monday night is the mother of all understatements.
Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos
Key Injuries
The Denver Broncos have multiple injuries in the passing game. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy missed Week 1 as he recovers from a strained hamstring suffered in training camp, and now tight end Greg Dulcich is expected to miss multiple weeks with a similar injury.
Not an ideal start to the season.
Start of the Week
Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders [DraftKings DFS Value: 5,200]: Robinson didn't impress yardage-wise last week against Arizona, but he did receive 20 touches. In 2022, the Broncos gave up the ninth-most PPR points to running backs.
Sit of the Week
Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600]: Williams appeared healthy last week in his first game back since his 2022 campaign was ended by an ACL tear. But the Broncos featured quite a bit of Samaje Perine, and the Commanders weren't kind to opposing running backs last season.
Sleeper
Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,000}: Samuel quietly tallied double-digit PPR points last week, and with Jahan Dotson likely to draw Pat Surtain II in coverage Sunday, he could see a bump in targets in Week 2.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Courtland Sutton had a decent Week 1, logging 32 yards and a touchdown on four catches. It's that eight yards per reception that's bothersome, though. If you can sell your way out of Denver's dink-and-dunk passing game and get value in return, it's a passing attack you should pass on.
Stat to Know
5.2: Russell Wilson's average yards per attempt last week against the Raiders. It's a number that ranks over two full yards lower than last year's poor season. Yes, he was efficient. Yes, he threw two touchdown passes. But a passing game that completely eschews challenging opponents vertically has no real fantasy ceiling. Maybe it's Wilson. Maybe it's the scheme. Whatever the reason, the Denver offense is quickly becoming a fantasy fade.
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
Key Injuries
The Miami Dolphins are still without running back Jeff Wilson Jr., who remains on injured reserve with a foot injury. Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker missed last week's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a knee issue, but he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.
Start of the Week
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,700]: Stevenson struggled on the ground against the Eagles, but his PPR day was bailed out by six catches. The sledding should be easier this week against a Dolphins defense that allowed 230 rushing yards to the Chargers a week ago.
Sit of the Week
Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800]: Mostert didn't light it up in terms of yardage in Week 1, but he found the end zone. That won't be easy against a Patriots team that allowed the fourth-fewest PPR points to running backs a season ago.
Sleeper
Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,800]: It might be a little odd to call Henry a "sleeper" after his 5/56/1 stat line against the Eagles last week, but there's skepticism as to whether he can back that up. However, the matchup sets up well, as the Dolphins gave up the third-most PPR points to tight ends in 2022.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
This depends largely on your other quarterback, but after Tua Tagovailoa threw for 466 yards and three scores last week in Los Angeles, he's the definition of a "sell high" candidate. We saw this movie last year when he scorched the Ravens in Week 2, but the durability questions are still there with the 25-year-old.
Stat to Know
15, 293, and 2: That's the catches, yardage and touchdowns Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined for last week against the Chargers. To say it was an impressive display against a quality secondary is an understatement. And if they can come close to repeating it against Bill Belichick and the Patriots, it will be time for the rest of the NFL to be very afraid.
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
Key Injuries
Panthers wide receiver D.J. Chark missed Week 1 with a hamstring injury, and his status for Sunday's home date with the Saints is unknown. For New Orleans, rookie running back Kendre Miller missed the win over Tennessee with a similar issue. Both are uncertain for Week 2.
Start of the Week
Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300]: Chris Olave is a no-doubt must-start, but Thomas could have a nice day of his own Sunday. In his 2023 debut, he caught five of eight targets for 61 yards, and he faces a Panthers team that surrendered the third-most PPR points to wide receivers in 2022.
Sit of the Week
Miles Sanders, Carolina Panthers [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500]: Sanders actually had a pretty good debut with the Panthers, flirting with 100 total yards. But he barely averaged four yards a carry against the Falcons, and Chuba Hubbard was a bigger part of the run game than anticipated.
Sleeper
Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,100]: Shaheed had himself a day last week against the Titans: five catches, 100 total yards and a touchdown. In a top-five matchup for his position, one of this week's waiver darlings has a shot at continuing that hot start.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Hayden Hurst was one of the few tight ends who didn't disappoint last week, hauling in Bryce Young's first NFL touchdown. He also seemed to show some rapport with the young quarterback. But he's also a middling talent on a bad offense. If someone comes looking for tight end help, Hurst is expendable.
Stat to Know
2.5: The yards per carry Jamaal Williams averaged as the lead back for the Saints in Week 1. Granted, that came against last year's top-ranked run defense, but unless he is much more effective over the next two weeks, when Alvin Kamara returns, he's going to get a heavy workload—and dreams of Williams sniffing last year's career numbers in Detroit will be dashed.
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
Key Injuries
Injury was added to insult in Pittsburgh's blowout loss to the 49ers a week ago. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson is expected to be out up to a month with a hamstring injury. The outlook is more positive for tight end Pat Freiermuth. His chest injury could limit him in practice, but he's tentatively expected to play Monday night.
Start of the Week
Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700]: Cooper's first game of 2023 wasn't great, but constant rain didn't help matters. Hopefully it will be dry this week against a Steelers secondary that was roasted by San Francisco's Brandon Aiyuk in Week 1.
Sit of the Week
George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100]: With Johnson on the shelf, Pickens will serve as the Steelers' No. 1 receiver for the foreseeable future. But this week that means shadow coverage from Denzel Ward and an excellent Cleveland pass defense.
Sleeper
Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,600]: Warren had the same number of touches in Week 1 (eight) as Najee Harris, and while Cleveland run defense looked better in Week 1, this is a team that allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to the position a year ago.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
While we're discussing Warren, smart fantasy managers should be scooping him off the waiver wire or floating trade offers before his value takes off. The Pittsburgh ground game appears to be a full-blown committee, and while Najee Harris is the bigger name, Warren is the more dynamic and well-rounded player.
Stat to Know
57.8: Deshaun Watson's completion percentage in seven games as the Browns starting quarterback. It's a full 10 percentage points lower than his completion percentage in Houston, and his passer rating of 77.4 is over 25 points lower than it was with the Texans. It's a small sample size, but we haven't seen anything resembling 2020 Deshaun Watson in Cleveland. Not yet.
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on Twitter, @IDPSharks.