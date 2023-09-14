B/R Fantasy Football's Game-by-Game Guide to Winning Week 2

14 of 16

Harry How/Getty Images

Key Injuries

The Miami Dolphins are still without running back Jeff Wilson Jr., who remains on injured reserve with a foot injury. Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker missed last week's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a knee issue, but he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.

Start of the Week

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,700]: Stevenson struggled on the ground against the Eagles, but his PPR day was bailed out by six catches. The sledding should be easier this week against a Dolphins defense that allowed 230 rushing yards to the Chargers a week ago.

Sit of the Week

Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800]: Mostert didn't light it up in terms of yardage in Week 1, but he found the end zone. That won't be easy against a Patriots team that allowed the fourth-fewest PPR points to running backs a season ago.

Sleeper

Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,800]: It might be a little odd to call Henry a "sleeper" after his 5/56/1 stat line against the Eagles last week, but there's skepticism as to whether he can back that up. However, the matchup sets up well, as the Dolphins gave up the third-most PPR points to tight ends in 2022.

Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High

This depends largely on your other quarterback, but after Tua Tagovailoa threw for 466 yards and three scores last week in Los Angeles, he's the definition of a "sell high" candidate. We saw this movie last year when he scorched the Ravens in Week 2, but the durability questions are still there with the 25-year-old.

Stat to Know