WWE and AEW Feuds We Want to See Before the End of 2023

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

After a wild end to August and an even wilder start to September, wrestling fans have turned their attention to the rest of 2023 and possible feuds in WWE and AEW.

From the possibility of Edge making the jump to All Elite Wrestling and feuding with former teammate Christian, to Rhea Ripley avenging Dominik Mysterio's hatred of his dad and winning the United States Championship from Rey, there are a plethora of marquee storylines that both companies should be producing before the end of the year.

Here are the WWE and AEW feuds wrestling fans want to see immediately.

Adam Copeland vs. Christian

One of the biggest possible storylines for the remainder of 2023 will be centered around where Edge appears next.

Whether he returns to WWE programming or Adam Copeland makes his AEW debut, his career is likely not over despite his goodbye tour in Toronto.

After being forced to retire due in 2011 to a devastating neck injury, Edge returned with a vengeance nine years later, putting on classic matches and building storylines that helped other talents get over with the fans.

Now, it's time for Copeland to fill the void left by CM Punk and give AEW fans something to get excited about.

With Christian being an absolute menace on weekly programming, threatening and attacking every performer who has lost a father, Copeland could be the company's saving grace, providing a mainstream superstar status and putting over a plethora of young faces along the way.

However, before he gets to make everyone else on the roster better, Copeland must stop Christian playing mind games with other performers who have lost their father.

Rhea Ripley vs. Rey Mysterio

Rhea Ripley is already one of the most dominant female Superstars of all time, but the one way to ensure her credibility would be to have her fight for a men's title against one of the most talented male performers ever.

The Eradicator must beat Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship.

The storyline writes itself, as Ripley and Mysterio's son, Dom, have been enthralled in a storyline relationship that has produced some of the most heated segments of the year.

With Rey still focused on repairing his relationship with his child, it would be the perfect opportunity for Ripley to decimate the distracted father and walk out with a men's secondary championship.

By earning the U.S. title, Ripley would transcend the women's division and become one of the biggest stars in all of wrestling.

Regardless of who she would lose it to eventually, beating Mysterio and holding a men's belt would build her credibility to hardcore and casual fans alike.

CM Punk vs. Kevin Owens

After being fired from AEW with cause after a backstage altercation at All In, former AEW world champion CM Punk could be looking to get back into the business via a new contract with WWE.

While details of the incident and his contract are scarce, it's possible Punk could make a surprise return around Survivor Series on November 25.

According to recent reports, Punk could be looking to work against someone like Kevin Owens, a longtime friend of The Young Bucks who have voiced their displeasure against Punk and his camp previously.

With a tinge of reality in the story, WWE would be wise to capitalize on the momentum by giving Punk a chance to redeem himself.

Owens is a consummate professional, providing fans with memorable bouts against performers of all shapes and sizes. Punk and KO would put on an instant classic in the ring, but it would be their battle on the microphone that truly turns heads.

With Triple H in charge of creative and Punk given enough slack to feel fulfilled, the two men should devise an innovative method of storytelling that gives fans a taste of what was going on in AEW while creating a new angle from a WWE perspective.