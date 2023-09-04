WWE Rumors: CM Punk Was Open to 2023 Royal Rumble Return; Kevin Owens Linked

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

CM Punk's firing from AEW came after a tumultuous run that saw him miss significant time from the wrestling ring due to various injuries and incidents.

However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported on Monday that Punk was ready to jump ship a while ago, and he even considered making a surprise return to WWE.

"Those close to Punk claim that around December 2022, Punk was open to leaving AEW, and even encouraged the idea so he could make a WWE return. Specifically, we've heard that he wanted to appear at the 2023 Royal Rumble," Sapp stated (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News). "However, we've not heard and traction to WWE having interest in such a thing, or that AEW were actually entertaining the idea of giving Punk his release at that point."

During the timeframe that Sapp referenced, Punk was recovering from surgery to repair his torn left triceps, which he suffered in Sept. 2022 during AEW's All Out pay-per-view event. He was also serving a suspension from AEW for his involvement in a backstage brawl at that event with AEW executive vice presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Punk's original run with WWE came to an end in 2014 following a string of injuries and a contentious relationship with the company's higher-ups. He said he received his termination papers on his wedding day in June of that year.

While Punk's return to WWE didn't gain much traction, Sapp noted that things got as far as identifying a potential first opponent to work a rivalry against during the leadup to WrestleMania 39.

"One of the rumored ideas that Punk had—not confirmed with he or his camp—actually made its way back to some WWE talent," Sapp stated. "The idea was that Punk would return at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble, and work a match at WWE WrestleMania against the person who would eventually eliminate him. Word within WWE was that Kevin Owens was the name thrown around. He'd go on to main event night one of WrestleMania."

That obviously never came to fruition. Punk made his return to AEW in June on the premiere episode of AEW Collision.

Following a reported altercation with Jack Perry at the All In pay-per-view event in London on Aug. 27, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced on Saturday that the company had terminated its employment and wrestling agreements with the 44-year-old. Khan went on to note that the incident involving Punk at All In was the first time he "feared for his safety at a show."

It remains to be seen what the next step is for the former world champion, as Punk is at a career crossroads following yet another unceremonious firing from a top wrestling promotion.

