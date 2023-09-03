AEW's Tony Khan Says He Felt Security, Safety Were at Risk in CM Punk Altercation

Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile for Collision via Getty Images

AEW President Tony Khan announced Saturday that the company terminated its employment and wrestling agreements with CM Punk following his reported altercation with Jack Perry backstage at AEW All In London on Aug. 27.

Khan provided further comments to fans prior to AEW Collision on Saturday, per Sean Sapp of Fightful.com.

"Tony Khan addresses the AEW Collision crowd and says he had to do something he didn't want to have do, and he's sorry to anyone upset by it," Sapp wrote.

"It was the first time he feared for his safety at a show, and people don't work here to be put in danger.

"He says CM Punk's firing was his based on a unanimous decision from a disciplinary committee. He said this was the last place he wanted to do this at.

"He was in a chair, then stood up and said that it was the first time he feared for his safety at a wrestling show."

Punk premiered with AEW in 2021 after seven-plus years outside the ring. He returned in June as part of AEW's debut for the Collision show on Saturdays.

