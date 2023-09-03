X

    AEW's Tony Khan Says He Felt Security, Safety Were at Risk in CM Punk Altercation

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IISeptember 3, 2023

    Toronto , Canada - 27 June 2023; Tony Khan, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative, AEW on PandaConf stage during day one of Collision 2023 at Enercare Centre in Toronto, Canada. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile for Collision via Getty Images)
    Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile for Collision via Getty Images

    AEW President Tony Khan announced Saturday that the company terminated its employment and wrestling agreements with CM Punk following his reported altercation with Jack Perry backstage at AEW All In London on Aug. 27.

    All Elite Wrestling @AEW

    Statement from All Elite Wrestling and Tony Khan <a href="https://t.co/3MtW6MkGDf">pic.twitter.com/3MtW6MkGDf</a>

    Khan provided further comments to fans prior to AEW Collision on Saturday, per Sean Sapp of Fightful.com.

    AEW on TV @AEWonTV

    AEW GM <a href="https://twitter.com/TonyKhan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TonyKhan</a> opens <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWCollision?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWCollision</a> <a href="https://t.co/1UeMHipSsu">pic.twitter.com/1UeMHipSsu</a>

    "Tony Khan addresses the AEW Collision crowd and says he had to do something he didn't want to have do, and he's sorry to anyone upset by it," Sapp wrote.

    "It was the first time he feared for his safety at a show, and people don't work here to be put in danger.

    "He says CM Punk's firing was his based on a unanimous decision from a disciplinary committee. He said this was the last place he wanted to do this at.

    "He was in a chair, then stood up and said that it was the first time he feared for his safety at a wrestling show."

    Punk premiered with AEW in 2021 after seven-plus years outside the ring. He returned in June as part of AEW's debut for the Collision show on Saturdays.

    AEW's Tony Khan Says He Felt Security, Safety Were at Risk in CM Punk Altercation
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.