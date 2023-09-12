WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 12

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com.

The September 12 edition of WWE NXT was stacked. Hyped as one of the biggest nights in NXT history, Becky Lynch would return to challenge for the one women's title she never won, and the next No. 1 contender to the NXT Championship would be determined.



Tiffany Stratton took a major shot at The Man recently for never winning the title she holds. Lynch responded by challenging The Center of the Universe to a match for her gold. Could Stratton survive the challenge of one of the top stars in WWE?



Ilja Dragunov and Wes Lee both desired a shot at the NXT Championship, but Carmelo Hayes could only face one at NXT No Mercy. Who would emerge victorious in their No. 1 contender battle?



The Global Heritage Cup continued to impress in week three. Tyler Bate would compete in his first match of the tournament, facing a motivated Axiom. Nathan Frazer could not afford to lose in a first-time battle with Akira Tozawa.



The show would also feature Lyra Valkyria vs. Dana Brooke, The Creed Brothers in action, Mustafa Ali's first words since earning a shot at the NXT North American Championship and Drew Gulak and his crew trying to teach Myles Borne a lesson in stepping up to them.



NXT hoped to deliver one of the biggest shows possible, but could the talent live up to the hype?

