WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 12

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 12September 12, 2023
The September 12 edition of WWE NXT was stacked. Hyped as one of the biggest nights in NXT history, Becky Lynch would return to challenge for the one women's title she never won, and the next No. 1 contender to the NXT Championship would be determined.
Tiffany Stratton took a major shot at The Man recently for never winning the title she holds. Lynch responded by challenging The Center of the Universe to a match for her gold. Could Stratton survive the challenge of one of the top stars in WWE?
Ilja Dragunov and Wes Lee both desired a shot at the NXT Championship, but Carmelo Hayes could only face one at NXT No Mercy. Who would emerge victorious in their No. 1 contender battle?
The Global Heritage Cup continued to impress in week three. Tyler Bate would compete in his first match of the tournament, facing a motivated Axiom. Nathan Frazer could not afford to lose in a first-time battle with Akira Tozawa.
The show would also feature Lyra Valkyria vs. Dana Brooke, The Creed Brothers in action, Mustafa Ali's first words since earning a shot at the NXT North American Championship and Drew Gulak and his crew trying to teach Myles Borne a lesson in stepping up to them.
NXT hoped to deliver one of the biggest shows possible, but could the talent live up to the hype?
No. 1 Contender for NXT Championship: Ilja Dragunov vs. Wes Lee
- Lee sent Dragunov into the barricade with a tope, but when it went for a second near the announce table, The Mad Dragon knocked him out mid-air with a dropkick.
- By post-commercial break, this crowd was giving this match "This is Awesome" chants. After a somersault plancha over the turnbuckle, the crowd chants had to be censored.
- Lee nearly took the win with a running Spanish Fly.
- The Mad Dragon caught his opponent off the Cardiac Kick, but Lee reversed it into a tornado DDT that sent Dragunov to the floor.
- Lee looked dejected and angry after his loss.
- Dominik Mysterio made fun of Melo last week. The A Champion challenged Dirty Dom to a match for next week.
Wes Lee fought hard throughout, but he could not connect on the Cardiac Kick. Ilja Dragunov did connect on a pair of running forearm smashes to take the win. Afterward, Carmelo Hayes walked out to stare down his next challenger.
Unsurprisingly, Lee and Dragunov kicked the show off right. This was a memorable athletic clash that showed what makes both of these men special talents. Lee was especially lighting up the crowd throughout.
While Dragunov needed to win, Lee did enough to tease that he could pull off the upset. Melo has sold that the only man he needs to prove himself against is The Mad Dragon.
The two had an incredible match at NXT Great American Bash. Round two could be even better if these two sell a fresh story for their sequel over the next two weeks.
Result
Dragunov def. Lee by pinfall to become the new No. 1 contender to the NXT Championship.
Grade
A
Notable Moments
Baron Corbin Tries to Show Respect to Bron Breakker for His Brutal Attack
- NXT showed post-show footage of Wagner's injury. Vic Joseph announced that he had a skull fracture and no timeline for return.
- Breakker said he wanted to end Wagner's career after putting him through a table.
Baron Corbin called out Breakker and congratulated him for his ruthless actions. The former NXT champion refused to accept that praise, telling him he did not care about his respect. The two agreed to a match for No Mercy then brawled.
While it was good to immediately follow up on the dramatic end to last week's NXT, Breakker vs. Corbin is hardly a fitting continuation going into the premium live event. Both are heels that hardly care about what happened to the big man.
Corbin is likely to be cheered over Breakker, but WWE has never committed to him as a babyface. It still makes more sense for these two men to work together as a joint powerhouse group for Wagner and potential friends to overcome.
While he remains awkwardly placed in WWE, Corbin is a known quantity. He cuts strong promos and can elevate the talent around him. Breakker was clearly not on his level on the microphone, but he did his part here to set up this match.
Grade
C+
Notable Moments
Drew Gulak, Charlie Dempsey & Damon Kemp vs. Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen & Myles Borne
- Before the finish, Borne did protect Fallon Henley on the outside, and some sparks may have flown between them.
- Andre Chase and Duke Hudson could not find Thea Hail.
- Two men made fun of Hail in the back, and Jacy Jayne stood up for her. Hail agreed that she needed to change her look next week.
While Myles Borne looked like he was on the same page as Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, he sent Jensen into the steel post. This set up Damon Kemp to win with a German suplex. Borne celebrated with Drew Gulak, Charlie Dempsey and Kemp.
This may not have been much of a match, lasting under three minutes, but the angle was smart. Borne is stuck at a crossroads, and Gulak has him brainwashed in a way Fallon Henley did not expect.
Briggs, Jensen and Henley have shown their value in long-running stories like this for NXT. This could be a huge opportunity to finally get Borne, a talented newcomer, into the spotlight.
Result
Kemp, Gulak and Dempsey def. Briggs, Jensen and Borne by pinfall.
Grade
C+
Notable Moments
Lyra Valkyria vs. Dana Brooke (w/ Kelani Jordan)
- The crowd focused on dueling chants of "Let's go, Dana" and "Dana sucks". Booker T called out the crowd for following internet trends.
- After the match, Brooke shook hands with Valkyria then tried to attack her. Jordan stopped her.
- Eddy Thorpe tried to refocus in an interview, but Dijak appeared on video, making fun of Thorpe and smacking a nearby tree with his belt.
Dana Brooke could not focus up enough to stay in this fight. She flipped into a roundhouse kick from Lyra Valkyria, who sealed the win with a diving splash.
This was mostly a squash. Both women did what they could with the time, but this was one-sided. Valkyria showed off why she should be considered one of NXT's best right now.
The Valkyrie picked up a needed victory on her rebound toward championship opportunities. Brooke is descended further into a dark place that might help her gain back some credibility.
It is likely that the final blow will come when Brooke turns on her own friend Kelani Jordan. That should happen sooner than later as the former main roster star cannot afford too many more losses.
Result
Valkyria def. Brooke by pinfall.
Grade
C
Notable Moments