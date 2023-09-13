College Football Fanbases That Should Be Worried After Week 2

College Football Fanbases That Should Be Worried After Week 2September 13, 2023
It's early. Let's make that abundantly clear.
The college football season is still in its infancy, and teams have only played a handful of games. We have a long, long way to go before conclusions crystallize, although we've learned plenty in a short period of time.
For teams like Colorado, Florida State and Texas, the news is optimistic. The vibes are immaculate. Expectations are being met and surpassed.
For others, it's much different.
Although it's too early to panic, it's not early to raise concerns about teams that entered the season with high hopes
Granted, expectations across certain programs vary wildly. As such, "panic" can be unique to certain fanbases depending on recent history. Other programs would love to have Alabama's problems, although fans of the Crimson Tide are feeling mighty different these days.
Here are teams and fanbases feeling it after a few weeks.
Texas Tech
The good news? Texas Tech has yet to lose a conference game, which means the Red Raiders are still very much alive in the Big 12.
The bad news? This team is still 0-2, and it has now lost two winnable football games in gutting fashion.
In fairness, Texas Tech has played two capable football programs. Most teams can't say the same at this point in the year. Against Oregon on Saturday, however, the Red Raiders turned the ball over four times. The fact that they still could have won is frankly remarkable.
But they didn't, and a team many (myself included) liked heading into the year now limps into Week 3.
There is still time to turn things around, although things need to be cleaned up in a hurry.
Clemson
At one point on Saturday, Charleston Southern led Clemon 14-7. At halftime, the Tigers held only a seven-point lead. (Yikes.)
Statistically, Clemson ultimately overwhelmed a much lesser opponent, although the path to that point was still concerning. Throw in a loss to Duke in Week 1, and we've some major concerns looming.
Here's the reality: Dabo Swinney has not adapted to the new age of roster manipulation, and the Tigers have fallen behind when it comes to talent acquisition. This has hurt Clemson, and the trajectory of this program suddenly feels very different than what it was a few years ago.
The Tigers will get a crack at Florida State at home in a few weeks. Maybe it can turn things around there. All hope is not lost, but the evidence is mounting that the best days might be behind them.
Wisconsin
In the long run, Luke Fickell should do well in Madison.
The coaching fit is excellent, and his track record at Cincinnati was superb. But it might take time. After two weeks, it feels like the pieces just aren't quite meshing as nicely as we thought they might.
Winning at Washington State is difficult, and kudos to the Badgers for battling in that game after falling behind. In Week 1, Wisconsin was sluggish early on against Buffalo.
It's a new offense with many new pieces, which can explain some of the struggles. And with winnable games on the horizon, relief might be coming.
Still, things are off to a slightly uneasy start.
Alabama
On the topic of uneasy starts, let's talk about the Tide.
Perhaps the strangest part of Alabama's home loss to Texas is how no one seemed truly shocked by the outcome. It was obviously a big story, although the Crimson Tide's invincibility has faded to a point of mortal acceptance.
It feels like a crossroads of sorts, although it comes at a time when the roster is still oozing with talent. And yet, this program is not the same overwhelming, dominant force it once was.
Other fanbases would still trade positions with Alabama in a heartbeat, although that doesn't mean it's trending in the proper direction. It clearly isn't, and it's becoming increasingly more difficult to deny it.
Baylor
So, what happened?
The Bears won 12 games in 2021. That season, Dave Aranda's team also won the Big 12 and capped a successful campaign with a Sugar Bowl win.
Since then, well, things have changed. Baylor lost its final four games of the season in 2022, and it's 0-2 this year. One of those losses came against Texas State as a robust favorite, which is an alarming way to kick things off.
After playing Long Island University on Saturday, the schedule gets some teeth. Baylor essentially has a lineup of losable games on the horizon—starting with Texas—and it's difficult to envision a rapid turnaround.
The struggles can't be pinpointed to one specific area, although the regression is undeniable.
Texas A&M
The roster is full of blue-chip prospects, but it's growing tiresome to wonder when all the star power will translate to prolonged football success.
Does this sound familiar? It should. It's the yearly conversation, and we're having it once again only a few weeks into the season.
Simply put, the loss to Miami in Week 2 can't happen—not this deep into the Jimbo Fisher regime. The Aggies allowed 450 yards and 48 points against the Hurricanes. The end result is regurgitated doubt and questions about the coach's future.
The performance against the rest of the SEC will ultimately produce the final outcome, and there are still plenty of great players to turn things around.
Then again, we have said this before.
Ohio State
First, let's be clear about this inclusion: Ohio State's level of panic is different than most. With that being said, this might also be the most demanding fanbase in all of sports.
This team is unbeaten, and the defense has been excellent. Yes, the schedule has been favorable, but these things are undefinable.
Kyle McCord hasn't looked great for Ohio State this season at quarterback. Neither has Devin Brown. It sounds like McCord will get the ball moving forward, and his performance will likely tell us everything we need to know.
If the offense can find itself, all will be well. Marvin Harrison Jr. is more than capable of taking games over by his lonesome.
Yet, something still feels…off. We'll see if it is or not.
Nebraska
The struggles and frustration feel far too familiar, and that's becoming a problem at Nebraska.
In fact, "panic" isn't the best way to phrase it. Many fans of the Cornhuskers have learned to accept the turnovers, the losses and the blown leads. All of these have been on display through two weeks of football under Matt Rhule.
On the positive side, Nebraska has played two quality Power Five opponents on the road. The schedule-makers were not kind. Also, the defense has played exceptional football.
The negative is obvious. Turnovers have been far too prominent, and Nebraska's second-half woes have continued into a new season.
Rhule brings a lot of hope and optimism for the future, although the present has been somewhat turbulent.