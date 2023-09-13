College Football Fanbases That Should Be Worried After Week 2

0 of 8

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's early. Let's make that abundantly clear.

The college football season is still in its infancy, and teams have only played a handful of games. We have a long, long way to go before conclusions crystallize, although we've learned plenty in a short period of time.

For teams like Colorado, Florida State and Texas, the news is optimistic. The vibes are immaculate. Expectations are being met and surpassed.

For others, it's much different.

Although it's too early to panic, it's not early to raise concerns about teams that entered the season with high hopes

Granted, expectations across certain programs vary wildly. As such, "panic" can be unique to certain fanbases depending on recent history. Other programs would love to have Alabama's problems, although fans of the Crimson Tide are feeling mighty different these days.

Here are teams and fanbases feeling it after a few weeks.