Astros' José Altuve Hasn't Had Any Extension Talks Ahead of Contract Year in 2024

The 2024 campaign is the final one on José Altuve's contract with the Houston Astros, but he apparently has not discussed an extension with the team to this point.

"Nothing, nope," he told Robert Murray and Adam Weinrib of FanSided when asked about potential contract extension discussions.

As Murray explained, Altuve's agent, Scott Boras, "generally prefers to have his players establish their values on the open market," so there may not be a ton of momentum toward a deal for some time.

Yet the second baseman is also a franchise icon, has never played for another team in Major League Baseball and may not have a massive contract waiting for him elsewhere by the end of the 2024 season since he will be 34 years old.

Whether he signs an extension or ends up elsewhere, he will surely be remembered fondly by Astros fans.

After all, his resume includes two World Series crowns, an American League MVP, three batting titles, an American League Championship Series MVP, six Silver Slugger awards, a Gold Glove and eight All-Star selections.

Altuve is still performing at a high level with a .313/.399/.549 slash line, 16 home runs, 42 RBI and 13 stolen bases in 73 games for the Astros. He didn't make his 2023 debut until May 19 because of injuries, but he has been a stabilizing force for Houston's lineup since returning.

The Astros are in first place in the American League West at 82-63 and sit two games ahead of the Texas Rangers and 2.5 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners.

They are once again World Series contenders, and another championship ring could increase Altuve's leverage whenever the contract discussions do happen.