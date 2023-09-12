MLB Rumors: Yankees, Cubs Among Teams in Attendance to Scout Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is generating plenty of interest from teams across Major League Baseball ahead of free agency this winter.

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was among 29 major league scouts in attendance for his last start for the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer is expected to be in attendance for his next start, Nightengale added.

Yamamoto threw a no-hitter in his last start against the Chiba Lotte Marines on Saturday. He struck out eight batters, walked two and hit another in his second career no-no.

The New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants and Kansas City Royals were also reportedly in attendance for the game, according to SNY's Andy Martino.

Yamamoto is having a brilliant season in Japan, posting a 14-5 record with a 1.51 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 145 strikeouts in 20 games. He has pitched for the Buffaloes since the 2017 campaign.

In his seven-year Nippon Professional Baseball career, Yamamoto is 68-28 with a 1.84 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in 876 innings.

The 25-year-old is expected to be one of the biggest names on the market once the Buffaloes post him for MLB teams this winter, and he figures to receive a more lucrative deal than the five-year, $75 million deal Kodai Senga signed with the Mets last offseason.

The Yankees are expected to offer Yamamoto a "significantly higher" contract than the seven-year, $155 million the franchise gave to Masahiro Tanaka to in 2014, according to a report from Yahoo Sports Japan.

The report came as little surprise with the Yankees struggling this year. New York will need some more depth behind ace Gerrit Cole in 2024, and Yamamoto could be a reliable arm in the rotation.

Chicago, meanwhile, could use some help on the mound with the likes of Marcus Stroman, Kyle Hendricks, Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon and Drew Smyly holding down the fort this year.