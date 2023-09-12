Eagles Place Nakobe Dean on IR With Foot Injury; Out at Least 4 Weeks

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

One week into the season, the Philadelphia Eagles have some big questions to answer at inside linebacker.

The team announced Tuesday that it placed Nakobe Dean on injured reserve with a foot injury. He will miss at least four weeks as a result. Nicholas Morrow was promoted to the 53-man roster in a corresponding move.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters Monday that Dean was expected to miss "a couple of weeks."

Dean left Sunday's victory over the New England Patriots in the third quarter. He was replaced by Christian Elliss. The second-year linebacker out of Georgia was seen in the locker room wearing a walking boot.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Rashaan Evans, a 2018 first-round pick by the Tennessee Titans, was signed to Philadelphia's practice squad.

Elliss and Zach Cunningham were the only healthy middle linebackers on the roster prior to Evans' signing.

Philadelphia's linebackers had issues against the Patriots offense. Tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki combined for 92 yards on eight receptions primarily matched up against linebackers.

The Eagles are trying to integrate new starters at middle linebacker this season. T.J. Edwards, who started all 17 games for Philadelphia last season, signed with the Chicago Bears as a free agent. Kyzir White, who appeared in every game last season, joined the Arizona Cardinals in free agency.

Given how the Eagles have constructed their defense, they don't need great player from their off-ball linebackers to be successful. The interior of the defensive line looks like it won't have any issues replacing Javon Hargrave because Jalen Carter finished with eight pressures and one sack against the Patriots.

As long as some combination of Elliss, Evans and Cunningham are serviceable, the Eagles should be fine on that side of the ball.

Sunday was the first start of Dean's NFL career. He appeared in all 17 games as a rookie in 2022, playing primarily on special teams.

If Dean returns at the earliest possible date, he will be on the field for Philadelphia's game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 15.