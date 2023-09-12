X

NFL

    Mark Sanchez Trolls Bills' Josh Allen with 'Butt Fumble' Joke After Turnover vs. Jets

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 12, 2023

    Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) fumbles the ball as he is hit by New York Jets defensive end Micheal Clemons (72) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    AP Photo/Adam Hunger

    There must be something in the water at MetLife Stadium.

    In the fourth quarter of his team's 22-16 overtime loss to the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen coughed up the ball after running into his own man.

    New York Jets @nyjets

    MADNESS AT METLIFE. JETS BALL!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsNYJ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsNYJ</a> on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/0cL8h8vhXx">pic.twitter.com/0cL8h8vhXx</a>

    Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez knows the feeling.

    Mark Sanchez @Mark_Sanchez

    Josh Allen just ran into his own guy and fumbled… weird 🤷🏻‍♂️

    Allen was at least spared the indignity a full "Butt Fumble." He didn't run headlong into his lineman's gluteus maximus, lose possession, and watch the opposing team return the fumble for a touchdown.

    That was the fate that befell Sanchez in a 2012 game against the New England Patriots.

    NFL Legacy @NFLLegacy

    Six years ago today: the Butt Fumble. <a href="https://t.co/NFY0TS3wTh">pic.twitter.com/NFY0TS3wTh</a>

    Allen's fumble was probably a six or seven out of 10 on the "Butt Fumble" scale.

    His turnover did give New York a short field, which it used to set up a 30-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein to jump ahead 16-13. It was a gift the Jets' Aaron Rodgers-less offense needed as they struggled to move the ball, gaining only 289 yards on the night.

    Unfortunately for Sanchez, his legacy continues to live on.

