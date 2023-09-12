Mark Sanchez Trolls Bills' Josh Allen with 'Butt Fumble' Joke After Turnover vs. Jets

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

There must be something in the water at MetLife Stadium.

In the fourth quarter of his team's 22-16 overtime loss to the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen coughed up the ball after running into his own man.

Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez knows the feeling.

Allen was at least spared the indignity a full "Butt Fumble." He didn't run headlong into his lineman's gluteus maximus, lose possession, and watch the opposing team return the fumble for a touchdown.

That was the fate that befell Sanchez in a 2012 game against the New England Patriots.

Allen's fumble was probably a six or seven out of 10 on the "Butt Fumble" scale.

His turnover did give New York a short field, which it used to set up a 30-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein to jump ahead 16-13. It was a gift the Jets' Aaron Rodgers-less offense needed as they struggled to move the ball, gaining only 289 yards on the night.

Unfortunately for Sanchez, his legacy continues to live on.