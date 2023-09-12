NFL Rumors: Jonathan Taylor's Time Around Colts Has Been 'Minimized' amid Trade Buzz

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As the Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor continue their standoff after the contract and trade drama that began in training camp, the star running back isn't spending a lot of time around the club right now.

Per ESPN's Stephen Holder, Taylor wasn't at Lucas Oil Stadium for Sunday's season opener and his time around the team has been "minimized" at their request:

"Taylor often departs for the day before the Colts' midday practices, following his morning ankle rehab sessions.

"From all appearances, the relationship between Taylor and the team has not improved. Meanwhile, the team's position on granting Taylor the contract extension he's seeking hasn't changed, even though he's eligible to play as early as Week 5."

Taylor requested a trade in July after a meeting with Colts owner Jim Irsay. The team initially balked at the request, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Aug. 21 the 24-year-old received permission to find a trade partner.

The Colts put a self-imposed deadline of Aug. 29 on Taylor to find a willing trade partner. Several teams were mentioned as having some level of interest, including the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers, but no deal came together before the deadline.

Omar Kelly of SI.com noted the Dolphins denied Indianapolis' initial request of a first-round draft pick that was later lowered to a second-round pick. The Colts also tried to discuss various players like Christian Wilkins, Robert Hunt and Jaylen Waddle, but Miami also walked away from talks at that price.

Schefter reported on Sunday that when the Colts and Packers had talks about Taylor, Indianapolis sought to get wide receiver Christian Watson back in a deal.

"The Packers," Schefter wrote, "however, never considered dealing Watson for Taylor or anyone else and quickly shut down any such talk, according to sources."



Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Colts could open up trade talks for Taylor again during the season with the Dolphins "still an option" for the fourth-year running back.

Taylor opened this season on injured reserve with an ankle injury, though Rapoport noted he would "likely" be able to pass a physical today if he were required to take one. The 2021 Pro Bowler is eligible to come off IR after Week 4.

Playing without Taylor in Sunday's season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Colts ran for 65 yards on 26 carries. Deon Jackson got the start and finished with 14 yards and two lost fumbles on 18 touches.