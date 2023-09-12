Jets' Aaron Rodgers Placed on Season-Ending IR with Achilles Injury

AP Photo/Rusty Jones

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss the remainder of the 2023 season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon during Monday night's win over the Buffalo Bills, the team announced on Tuesday.

Rodgers' first game with his new team ended in disastrous fashion when he exited New York's season opener on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter with an ankle injury. He underwent X-rays that night which came back negative, but the team ruled him out of the remainder of the game.

The Jets entered the 2023 season with high hopes after acquiring Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers over the offseason. Many viewed him as the missing piece on a team that had enough talent to compete for a playoff spot in the AFC.

Without Rodgers, the Jets are left to rely on third-year quarterback Zach Wilson, who was expected to spend the 2023 campaign learning under the 39-year-old after a disappointing start to his career.

In 22 starts over his first two seasons, he threw for 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. When he was thrust into action against Buffalo in place of Rodgers, he threw for 140 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the overtime win.

The Jets also have veteran Tim Boyle on the practice squad and will likely scour the open market for another addition with Rodgers out for the rest of the season.