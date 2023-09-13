B/R Recruiting: CFB Recruits Who'll Help Teams Transition to a New Conference in 2024

B/R Recruiting: CFB Recruits Who'll Help Teams Transition to a New Conference in 2024September 13, 2023
College football already looks nothing like it used to. NIL, the transfer portal and the beginning of conference realignment has left fans across the nation with the need for a cheat sheet when they sit down on Saturday afternoons.
When 2024 rolls around, there will be even more tumult.
By now everybody knows Texas and Oklahoma are heading to the SEC. The Big Ten followed suit on expansion by adding USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington. As the Pac-12 crumbled around them, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah bolted for the Big 12. Then, just before the season started, California, Stanford and SMU gained entry to the ACC.
Suddenly, the Pac-12 became the "Two-Pac" (coined by former Florida coach Dan Mullen), and college football became an even more hectic place to be.
It's hard knowing who plays where and in what league.
Still, recruiting goes onward and upward, and conference affiliation has done little to slow anything down. In some cases, it's probably even enhanced some teams' efforts as the sport goes nationwide and travel to other areas of the nation becomes even more prevalent.
Which recruits will have a chance to help their programs usher in a new era in a new conference? Let's look at one recruit on each of those previously mentioned teams who will have a chance to become a household name as their programs make the transition.
Arizona Wildcats: Elijah Rushing, Edge
The Arizona Wildcats had to rebuild their program from scratch with Jedd Fisch at the helm, but he has done a tremendous job building an exciting brand of offensive football in Tucson.
A narrow overtime loss to Mississippi State in Starkville last weekend continued to prove the program is making strides, but there still needs to be a lot of talent enhancement on the defensive side of the ball.
Getting guys like 5-star edge-rusher Elijah Rushing to stay home is a massive start.
The nation's No. 33-ranked class is spearheaded by the kid who has the perfect name to get after quarterbacks. The 6'6", 251-pound playmaker is a terror off the edge, and despite teams from all over the nation making him a priority, he decided to stay in his home town.
He is an explosive athlete with that quick-twitch coaches love, and he has a big frame that can hold even more weight without him losing a step. When it comes to projectable bodies, Rushing has a huge upside.
Things are lining up nicely for the Wildcats as they look forward to Big 12 play, and having Rushing anchoring the front seven will go a long way in helping them improve dramatically on that side of the ball.
Arizona State Sun Devils: Chris Johnson, Cornerback
The Kenny Dillingham era isn't going to be that pretty to watch this year, as Arizona State was forced to essentially flip the entire roster following the forgettable Herm Edwards tenure that was rife with NCAA issues.
You know he's going to be able to get his offense in place soon, and the youngest coach in the FBS has shown he can connect with prospects, such as getting 4-star quarterback Jaden Rashada to come to Tempe where he's starting as a true freshman.
Talent upgrades are needed on both sides of the ball, though, and the Sun Devils especially need help in the secondary. They've gone to the Lone Star State to address those needs. Rodney Bimage and Tony-Louis Nkuba are nice pulls from Texas, but Chris Johnson may be the best of the bunch.
The 6'1", 180-pound defensive back from Aledo isn't highly-ranked, but he is probably the player who has the potential to make the quickest impact for a Sun Devils team that needs to reload on defense.
Those youngsters are going to get the chance to play early, and when he does, it's going to be difficult to keep Johnson off the field.
California Bears: Rahshawn Clark, Athlete
It's obvious after the home loss to Auburn last weekend and the Justin Wilcox era in general that the California Bears are in need of some offensive firepower.
But the emphasis from the defense-minded Wilcox is on the other side of the ball.
One recruit who could play either way for the Bears in the future is Rahshawn Clark, a 6'0", 180-pound commitment from Seattle, who may be one of the biggest recruits of the Wilcox era if he ultimately signs with Cal.
Other teams are coming after the two-way athlete, but Clark seems locked in for now. Considering his top two recruiters are defensive backs coaches Tre Watson and Terrence Brown, you'd have to think they're recruiting him to play in the secondary.
However, he's a dynamic athlete who will be hard not to give the ball to, as well. Considering he's the high school teammate of quarterback commitment EJ Caminong, it may not be a bad idea to give him a look on offense since he will have a passing connection.
Regardless of where he plays, he is a terrific playmaker who is exactly the type of recruit who can get on the field early and help the Bears on either side of the ball as they venture across the country to an ACC schedule in 2024.
There's a lot to like about Clark's ceiling.
Colorado Buffaloes: Aaron Butler, Athlete
The biggest story in college football so far this season is the 2-0 Colorado Buffaloes and the complete program turnaround orchestrated by first-year coach Deion Sanders.
Success like this makes it Prime pickings for a great recruiting boon, as well.
While the Buffaloes need to bulk up the lines of scrimmage, the way they've been able to close the gap so quickly and be competitive on the field is with sheer athleticism. Dynamic athletes such as quarterback Shedeur Sanders, defensive back/receiver Travis Hunter and running back Dylan Edwards are becoming household names.
Coach Prime connects with kids, and getting elite athletes is going to carry the day for the Buffs as they head to the Big 12. The top playmaker in this year's class is Aaron Butler, a 6'0", 190-pounder who plays for Calabasas in California.
Many around the nation, including Nick Saban, wanted Butler, but he's heading to Boulder. He lines up at receiver, running back and kick returner in high school, but, like Hunter, he can play at wideout or in the secondary for the Buffs.
Don't be surprised if he learns at the foot of Hunter and is groomed to play multiple spots. He ultimately will land somewhere full-time, but no matter where he lands, Butler is a difference-maker.
Oklahoma Sooners: David Stone, Defensive Lineman
Brent Venables got off to a rough start in his first year as the head coach in Norman, but the Oklahoma Sooners' leader is making too much noise on the recruiting front to be down for long.
A 28-11 win over SMU last weekend showed major strides on the defense, which is the side of the ball that has crushed the Sooners' championship hopes ever since the Lincoln Riley era. Venables' long-time defensive mentality helps him know he has to shore up the unit, and he is.
After signing star edge-rusher Adepoju Adebawore a season ago, the Sooners are off to a great start on the defensive line again this cycle with 5-star defensive tackle David Stone, the bell cow of the eighth-ranked class in the nation.
At 6'4", 275 pounds, the IMG Academy D-lineman is disruptive, athletic and versatile. He probably projects to the interior of the line, but he can impact offensive backfields from a rushing perspective no matter where he lines up.
Powerful at the line of scrimmage, there's a reason why Stone was one of the top players in the nation, and he is probably the guy who has the best chance in the entire '24 class to impact either line of scrimmage. He would have been a jewel no matter who signed him, but this is a major win for Venables.
He is trying to change the Sooners' mentality, and Stone helps.
Oregon Ducks: JacQawn McRoy, Offensive Tackle
Dan Lanning continued Mario Cristobal's brilliant recruiting efforts in Eugene when he took over before last season, but the Oregon Ducks have experienced some ups and downs with keeping elite players in the fold.
Perhaps the biggest place they need to upgrade recruiting efforts is along the offensive front, and the Ducks have a huge head start in this cycle with the commitment of JacQawn McRoy, who is leaving the heart of SEC country for the Pacific Northwest.
In order to compete in the Big Ten, these Pac-12 transplants have to get much more physical along the lines of scrimmage, and McRoy is a great addition for that very reason. He will team with Fox Crader to give Lanning a nice 1-2 punch at offensive tackle.
McRoy is massive. The 6'8", 365-pound lineman from Pinson, Alabama, has unbelievable measurables, and while he probably will need to do some reshaping of his body and work on technique, he has the raw power and athleticism to be a centerpiece of this class and a cornerstone of the offense.
The Ducks need depth and talent along the offensive front, and McRoy is a guy who can provide it if Lanning can hold off SEC suitors late in the game. The 4-star prospect has a ton of untapped potential and could figure to be one of the top linemen in the nation once he gets on campus and in shape.
SMU Mustangs: King Large, Offensive Lineman
The biggest leap for the 2024 season will come from Rhett Lashlee's SMU Mustangs, which will make the jump from the AAC to the Power 5's ACC. While several programs (UCF, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston) did that this year, the Mustangs are following suit.
Beefing up the trenches is the biggest key to success, and it's not going to be overnight.
Lashlee is known for offensive explosiveness, which could translate well in the ACC, but the Mustangs need help along the offensive front. Getting a pledge from St. John Bosco offensive tackle King Large from Bellflower, California, is a great start.
Not only does the 6'4", 295-pounder have a fantastic name, he's got a lot of potential and may be able to help a team quickly that has to improve up front.
"My name is just a blessing from God and my mother, which I feel that I live up to every single day that I carry it," King told Pony Stampede following his official visit.
He chose the Mustangs over Oregon, California, UNLV, Colorado State and others, but he appears to be locked in and ready to head to Dallas.
Lashlee needs all the bulk he can get up front, and Large will have a lot hype around of him because of a cool name, but a great game will carry his career.
Stanford Cardinal: Elijah Brown, Quarterback
Troy Taylor is going to be successful at Stanford, even if he has a long way to go to rebuild the Cardinal after David Shaw stayed too long.
Major strides need to be made on the defensive side of the ball, for sure, evidenced by a 56-10 beatdown from USC last weekend where the Trojans called off the proverbial dogs in the second half.
But the program's kick-starting player from the 2024 recruiting class is quarterback Elijah Brown, the Mater Dei prospect who is the nation's 10th-ranked player at his position in this class. Remarkably, even playing for a powerhouse program, he has started every game since his freshman season.
Brown has honed his leadership skills and skill set throughout his high school career, and Taylor is the guru who can help him reach his potential. Brown could have played for a lot of programs, but he chose a top-flight education in Palo Alto, and he will help the Cardinal rebuild.
As they move on to the ACC, it's a fresh start for everybody, and Stanford is at a bit of a disadvantage from the transfer portal and in recruiting because of such rigid academic standards, so the rebuild may take a little longer than normal.
Brown is the type of player at the most important position on the field who can help escalate that transition back to competing for conference titles.
Texas Longhorns: Colin Simmons, Edge
Texas needs more than one win to declare it's truly "back" on the national spectrum, but following Steve Sarkisian's gargantuan win at Alabama on Saturday night, it sure does look like all that talent the Longhorns have stockpiled is paying major dividends.
The program is on the come-up in the Sarkisian era and getting instant-impact recruits like outside linebacker Anthony Hill, who made a difference in the 10-point win in Tuscaloosa, is a big reason why.
The Longhorns need to keep building depth and talent on both sides of the ball, but on defense, especially. Elite defender Colin Simmons is another major piece of that puzzle.
The 6'3", 225-pound edge-rusher from powerhouse Duncanville, Texas, could play standing up but on film, probably looks most effective with his hand down. He is the No. 8 overall player in the nation and a 5-star prospect on the 247Sports composite rankings, and he is definitely one of the top impact players regardless of position.
The Longhorns had to battle LSU to get Simmons in the fold, and with all the buzz surrounding Texas, he doesn't look to be going anywhere any time soon.
Situationally, Sarkisian is putting his young, talented players in position to make plays, and as the Horns move over to the SEC, Simmons should continue that trend.
UCLA Bruins: Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins, Cornerback
Chip Kelly has placed a major emphasis in upgrading the talent in the defensive backfield for the UCLA Bruins in the 2024 class, and while they've done a good job of closing out classes the past couple of years, this group is higher-rated than others at this point because of those efforts.
While Derrick McFall could carve out a role as a do-it-all running back from next year's class, the secondary is the primary weaponry Kelly is assembling.
Jamir Benjamin and Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins are the best of a quality group, with the latter being a 5'11", 175-pound defensive back from Tustin, California, who is poised to make an instant impact.
There's a reason why Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas, Georgia, Penn State and others wanted Dunbar-Hawkins, who can play anywhere in the secondary.
UCLA defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, cornerbacks coach Kodi Whitfield, and passing game coordinator Brian Norwood all have been heavy in making sure he feels the love from Westwood, and that has kept him firm.
"They said they want me to know all three DB positions and they think I can play safety, nickel and corner," Dunbar-Hawkins told Bruin Report's Brandon Huffman, "so I talk to all three of them regularly."
As UCLA rolls into Big Ten country, having a solid secondary will be a big boost for instant success, and the Bruins are stocking up at that position.
USC Trojans: Kameryn Fountain, Edge
It's no secret that the USC Trojans are back in the national spotlight with Lincoln Riley as the head coach. They haven't shown enough defensively yet, though, to mark them down as a title threat.
Coordinator Alex Grinch has got to do a better job guiding that side of the ball or the Trojans are going to struggle against quality competition. Continuing to build up elite defensive talent will also help as Grinch adapts his scheme.
Moving over to the Big Ten, which plays a steadier, run-oriented style may be beneficial to that transition for the Trojans. But while they aren't ever going to have trouble recruiting offensive playmakers, there's a flashing vacancy sign for defensive difference-makers.
That's why elite Atlanta edge-rusher Kameryn Fountain is such a major pull for the West Coast power.
The 6'5½", 237-pound edge-rusher is good enough to stay outside getting after the quarterback, or he could add some weight and shift inside. There's a reason why a lot of SEC programs around the nation wanted him.
The lure of the bright lights of Hollywood was obviously a big deal for Fountain, who could go a long way in helping shore up the major needs on that side of the ball for USC.
There will be a relentless pursuit from teams closer to Fountain's home to get him to flip, but right now, the Trojans are in a good position. He could help change things for Grinch.
Utah Utes: David Washington, Wide Receiver
Despite all the talk about the USC Trojans, the Utah Utes have been the toast of the Pac-12 and have a chance to win it all again this year. As they move over to the Big 12, they could continue to be a major threat.
Coach Kyle Whittingham already has a major presence recruiting in the Lone Star State hotbed of talent, and playing in the Big 12 will only help. But, as many Utes stars who have come from Texas, this year's difference-maker has a home in Nevada.
Las Vegas pass-catcher David Washington could be the next great player at that position to come from that city, following USC's Zachariah Branch and Tennessee's Cedric Tillman.
The 6'0", 185-pound playmaker wasn't as highly recruited as Branch, but he's still a 4-star prospect who will head to Salt Lake City to play at a position of need for the Utes as they transition from the stable of offensive playmakers who have helped elevate the program the past few years.
Washington preached development and the chance to play with 4-star quarterback Isaac Wilson as major reasons to be a Ute.
"I'm really excited about my role on the field and about being developed. I know this team can build me into a Pac-12-leading receiver, so I'm looking forward to coming in and learning from guys that have done it. Being in the same class as Isaac Wilson is great and we are going to get something going," he told 247Sports' Blair Angulo.
Washington Huskies: Noah Carter, Edge
Everybody talks about the Washington Huskies' offense, and there's a good reason for that since Michael Penix Jr. and his stable of dynamic pass-catchers run Kalen DeBoer's scheme to perfection.
But the Pac-12 power also has made strides on the defensive side of the ball, and the Huskies have a lot of quality players in the front seven, led by defensive ends Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui.
At U-Dub, with those two and other stars from that side of the ball next year, reps will be available. Getting an elite edge-rusher like Noah Carter is a major win on the trail for DeBoer. The 6'3", 225-pound Peoria, Arizona, native was coveted by a bunch of top programs across the nation, but he's heading to Seattle.
Carter is an intriguing athlete, possessing a ton of athleticism and a great frame that can hold a lot more weight. As a high schooler, he excelled at both wide receiver and defensive end, which shows his flashiness.
With Carter focusing on the defensive side of the ball, his explosiveness and ability are off-the-charts. Even though he's probably going to be a little raw, he is the perfect blend of ability and opportunity.
He's going to be hard to keep off the field in 2024.
All stats courtesy of CFBStats and Sports Reference unless otherwise noted. Recruit rankings courtesy of 247Sports unless otherwise noted.
Follow Brad Shepard on Twitter, @Brad_Shepard.