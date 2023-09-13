B/R Recruiting: CFB Recruits Who'll Help Teams Transition to a New Conference in 2024

0 of 13

College football already looks nothing like it used to. NIL, the transfer portal and the beginning of conference realignment has left fans across the nation with the need for a cheat sheet when they sit down on Saturday afternoons.

When 2024 rolls around, there will be even more tumult.

By now everybody knows Texas and Oklahoma are heading to the SEC. The Big Ten followed suit on expansion by adding USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington. As the Pac-12 crumbled around them, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah bolted for the Big 12. Then, just before the season started, California, Stanford and SMU gained entry to the ACC.

Suddenly, the Pac-12 became the "Two-Pac" (coined by former Florida coach Dan Mullen), and college football became an even more hectic place to be.

It's hard knowing who plays where and in what league.

Still, recruiting goes onward and upward, and conference affiliation has done little to slow anything down. In some cases, it's probably even enhanced some teams' efforts as the sport goes nationwide and travel to other areas of the nation becomes even more prevalent.

Which recruits will have a chance to help their programs usher in a new era in a new conference? Let's look at one recruit on each of those previously mentioned teams who will have a chance to become a household name as their programs make the transition.