X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Chris Jones' Return Celebrated by Chiefs Fans After Star's New Reported Contract

    Jack MurraySeptember 11, 2023

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with The Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38 to 35 in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

    Chris Jones' contract holdout has officially come to an end.

    The Kansas City Chiefs reached an agreement with the four-time Pro Bowler that will have him finally join the team after he missed the entirety of the preseason and the team's Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Chris Jones still has one year left on his deal with the Chiefs, no new years were added to his contract, but he received multiple incentives to earn considerably more money this season, per sources. <a href="https://t.co/BTGEcHDWzn">https://t.co/BTGEcHDWzn</a> <a href="https://t.co/dJUIEn8GH6">pic.twitter.com/dJUIEn8GH6</a>

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Jones' contract remains in tact but there will be several incentives for him to earn more money. He was originally set to take home $19.5 million in 2023 and he will be an unrestricted free agent following the season.

    Jones is an elite defensive tackle, registering 65 sacks in his career in addition to 243 total tackles and 146 quarterback hits. He was named first-team All-Pro in 2022 and has been a stabilizing force on the Chiefs defense and helped the team reach three Super Bowls and win two of them.

    His presence was surely missed in the Chiefs Week 1 game and having him back in the fold, even if he takes some time to get back up to speed, will make the team even more of a formidable force and a true threat to win a second consecutive Super Bowl.

    Fans on social media expressed relief that the Jones situation was finally through.

    Brad Henson Productions @BradHensonPro

    Chris Jones is back! 🔥<a href="https://t.co/guam8KCAva">pic.twitter.com/guam8KCAva</a>

    Chris Jones' Return Celebrated by Chiefs Fans After Star's New Reported Contract
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Jonathan Jones @jjones9

    The Chiefs have signed DL Chris Jones to a one-year deal. He's back!

    The Kingdom @MahomeSZN

    LETS GOOOOOO, CHRIS JONES IS BACK!

    Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report

    BREAKING: The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chiefs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chiefs</a> and 4x All-Pro DT Chris Jones have agreed to a deal that will bring him back to the team and end his holdout, per multiple sources.<br><br>One of the game's premier all-around players, Jones has helped anchor KC's defense during their two Super Bowl victories. <a href="https://t.co/wRLLqqiT1k">pic.twitter.com/wRLLqqiT1k</a>

    Matty BWell @MattyB4949

    Reaction when I see that Chris Jones managed to get a new one year deal out of his holdout. <a href="https://t.co/V0aEUqHcQk">pic.twitter.com/V0aEUqHcQk</a>

    Tate @hoatzandboez

    I have a feeling Chris Jones is about to go God mode this year after seeing how well the defense played without him. He realizes that screwed up his chances of getting that big pay day so he's out to prove something now.

    Just Me and Mahomies @jlthomas58

    Be happy Chris Jones is going to be available for the next 16 games because the alternative wasn't going to be great. If it's one year so be it and we'll do it all again next year<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChiefsKingdom?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChiefsKingdom</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/StoneColdJones?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StoneColdJones</a>

    Craig McMullen @craigmcmullen53

    Chris Jones has been signed! <a href="https://t.co/Kt2oXl2zmL">pic.twitter.com/Kt2oXl2zmL</a>

    Craig McMullen @craigmcmullen53

    Welcome back Chris Jones! <a href="https://t.co/yf1yIIYHO6">pic.twitter.com/yf1yIIYHO6</a>

    Jay Elliot Coburn @JayCoburn816

    Chris Jones signed? Chiefs are going to be kicking ass and taking names now.

    Steve Duffis @DuffisBoy

    The Chiefs saw one week without Chris Jones and were like .... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLTwitter?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLTwitter</a> <a href="https://t.co/WPB5rg6hRX">pic.twitter.com/WPB5rg6hRX</a>

    toni.btc @0xtonihane

    Great news! The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chiefs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chiefs</a> and DT Chris Jones have reached an agreement to end his holdout. Although it's not a long-term contract extension, he's back with the team. 🙌🏼✨

    Jake Lebahn @JakeLebahn

    Chris Jones contract year. <br><br>That should be a good thing.

    yul 🃏 @siryungyul

    LEGGO Chris Jones is back to anchor that Chiefs defense. Glad Brett Veach sorted this out, we need him. He's gonna have another monster season with 12+ sacks while leading that Kansas City D. Time to get that Lombardi trophy again this season for the 3rd ring in the Mahomes era <a href="https://t.co/o4xZps6F46">pic.twitter.com/o4xZps6F46</a>

    CNashty @TheOnlyCNashty

    Chris Jones and Kelce are back next week!<br>My prayers have been answered!

    Jones' return means that he is eligible for the team's Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While it may take some time for him to hit his stride after missing crucial preparation, having him back in the fold will still bring an important element to the defense.