Chris Jones' Return Celebrated by Chiefs Fans After Star's New Reported Contract

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Chris Jones' contract holdout has officially come to an end.

The Kansas City Chiefs reached an agreement with the four-time Pro Bowler that will have him finally join the team after he missed the entirety of the preseason and the team's Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Jones' contract remains in tact but there will be several incentives for him to earn more money. He was originally set to take home $19.5 million in 2023 and he will be an unrestricted free agent following the season.

Jones is an elite defensive tackle, registering 65 sacks in his career in addition to 243 total tackles and 146 quarterback hits. He was named first-team All-Pro in 2022 and has been a stabilizing force on the Chiefs defense and helped the team reach three Super Bowls and win two of them.

His presence was surely missed in the Chiefs Week 1 game and having him back in the fold, even if he takes some time to get back up to speed, will make the team even more of a formidable force and a true threat to win a second consecutive Super Bowl.

Jones' return means that he is eligible for the team's Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While it may take some time for him to hit his stride after missing crucial preparation, having him back in the fold will still bring an important element to the defense.