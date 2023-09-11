Chris Jones' Return Celebrated by Chiefs Fans After Star's New Reported Contract

Chris Jones' Return Celebrated by Chiefs Fans After Star's New Reported ContractSeptember 11, 2023
Chris Jones' contract holdout has officially come to an end.
The Kansas City Chiefs reached an agreement with the four-time Pro Bowler that will have him finally join the team after he missed the entirety of the preseason and the team's Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions
Chris Jones still has one year left on his deal with the Chiefs, no new years were added to his contract, but he received multiple incentives to earn considerably more money this season, per sources. <a href="https://t.co/BTGEcHDWzn">https://t.co/BTGEcHDWzn</a> <a href="https://t.co/dJUIEn8GH6">pic.twitter.com/dJUIEn8GH6</a>
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Jones' contract remains in tact but there will be several incentives for him to earn more money. He was originally set to take home $19.5 million in 2023 and he will be an unrestricted free agent following the season.
Jones is an elite defensive tackle, registering 65 sacks in his career in addition to 243 total tackles and 146 quarterback hits. He was named first-team All-Pro in 2022 and has been a stabilizing force on the Chiefs defense and helped the team reach three Super Bowls and win two of them.
His presence was surely missed in the Chiefs Week 1 game and having him back in the fold, even if he takes some time to get back up to speed, will make the team even more of a formidable force and a true threat to win a second consecutive Super Bowl.
Fans on social media expressed relief that the Jones situation was finally through.
BREAKING: The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chiefs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chiefs</a> and 4x All-Pro DT Chris Jones have agreed to a deal that will bring him back to the team and end his holdout, per multiple sources.<br><br>One of the game's premier all-around players, Jones has helped anchor KC's defense during their two Super Bowl victories. <a href="https://t.co/wRLLqqiT1k">pic.twitter.com/wRLLqqiT1k</a>
Be happy Chris Jones is going to be available for the next 16 games because the alternative wasn't going to be great. If it's one year so be it and we'll do it all again next year<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChiefsKingdom?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChiefsKingdom</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/StoneColdJones?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StoneColdJones</a>
The Chiefs saw one week without Chris Jones and were like .... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLTwitter?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLTwitter</a> <a href="https://t.co/WPB5rg6hRX">pic.twitter.com/WPB5rg6hRX</a>
LEGGO Chris Jones is back to anchor that Chiefs defense. Glad Brett Veach sorted this out, we need him. He's gonna have another monster season with 12+ sacks while leading that Kansas City D. Time to get that Lombardi trophy again this season for the 3rd ring in the Mahomes era <a href="https://t.co/o4xZps6F46">pic.twitter.com/o4xZps6F46</a>
Jones' return means that he is eligible for the team's Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While it may take some time for him to hit his stride after missing crucial preparation, having him back in the fold will still bring an important element to the defense.