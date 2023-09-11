Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs Critics: People Wait for You to Fall When You Have Success

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes has arguably had the best start to an NFL career in the history of the sport.

In five seasons as a full-time starter for the Kansas City Chiefs, the 28-year-old superstar has won two Super Bowl titles as well as two regular season MVPs while making jaw dropping plays on a weekly basis.

And when you find so much early success, it's not long before the target on your back grows with players and fans alike rooting for someone else to get a taste.

Following the Chiefs Week 1 loss against the Detroit Lions, Mahomes has been feeling a lot of that and is just focused on getting back in the lab with his teammates.

"I think when you've had so much success, people are kind of waiting for you to go down. We know that as a team, and I'll just say it's one loss, but you don't want them to compound, so you go out there and get better on the football field, and all of that stuff kind of goes away," Mahomes said while appearing on "The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio."

"Be who we are. If we are who we are, and play hard and do what we do, then we'll have a chance to show everybody who the Chiefs are. And I think that's been the biggest message for everybody: 'Let's get back to what we do, and continue to work hard at it.'"

Mahomes wasn't bad in the season opener against the Detroit, he just wasn't at the typical standard that everyone is used to. Without star tight end Travis Kelce, he threw for 226 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

He didn't get a whole lot of help from the rest of his receiving corps either as Kadarius Toney dropped several key passes throughout the loss.

With Kelce likely to return in Week 2, the reigning Super Bowl champs will be looking for a bounce back against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.