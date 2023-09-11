Lakers Rumors: Christian Wood to Play 'Considerable Role' Alongside Anthony Davis

AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe

Veteran big man Christian Wood spent more than two months in free agency before he agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, he's reportedly set to see significant minutes on the floor with his new team.

"Despite signing a veteran's minimum contract, Wood is expected to have a considerable role for the Lakers off the bench, flanking Anthony Davis in two-big lineups and helping hold down the paint when Davis rests," The Athletic's Jovan Buha stated.

Wood spent last season as a member of the Dallas Mavericks and averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 67 games with 17 starts. His ability to stretch the floor should make a major impact for the Lakers, as he has made at least 100 three-pointers in each of the last two seasons.

Buha pointed out that the Lakers' rotation "is even more cramped now" partly because "Davis wants to play more power forward next season." LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt will continue to be key contributors in the frontcourt, while newcomers Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and Jaxson Hayes will be vying for minutes along with Wood.

"Both Davis and the Lakers believe there are clear benefits to him enduring less of a physical burden in the regular season. Wood immediately slots in as the backup center behind Davis," Buha wrote. "... The two centers will likely play most, if not all, of the 48 available minutes at the five, with a smaller player (James, Hachimura) or Hayes occasionally playing in certain matchups and blowouts."