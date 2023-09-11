Cubs Rumors: Pete Crow-Armstrong to Be Called Up on Tuesday; No. 12 Prospect in MLB

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs are calling up star minor-leaguer Pete Crow-Armstrong, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

MLB.com ranks the outfielder as the No. 12 prospect in baseball. Passan reported the Cubs are looking to activate him ahead of Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies and would consider him a potential contributor in the postseason assuming they get there.

Crow-Armstrong was the biggest piece that came back from the Javier Báez trade in 2021 with the New York Mets. That he's already on his way to the majors speaks to how well he has performed across multiple levels within Chicago's farm system.

In 107 games between Double-A and Triple-A in 2022, he has 20 home runs, 82 RBI and a .283/.365/.511 slash line.

Depending on where manager David Ross intends to play Cody Bellinger, Crow-Armstrong might become an immediate fixture in the starting lineup.

Bellinger primarily patrolled center field to open the season but shifted to first base immediately after returning from the injured list in June. Over the last few months, Ross has cycled between Bellinger and Mike Tauchman as the center fielder.

Considering Crow-Armstrong's defense has the highest rating (80) by MLB.com on the traditional scouting scale, you'd assume he'd acquit himself nicely in center. The fact he has produced so well on offense has been an added bonus.

But Ross might want to give the 21-year-old a more gradual adjustment to major league pitching, especially when the stretch run raises the stakes of each individual game.