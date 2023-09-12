The 10 Most Important Players Who Will Make or Break MLB's Playoff Races

0 of 10

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

With rosters having recently expanded from 26 to 28, literally hundreds of players will have roles to play in setting the field for Major League Baseball's 2023 postseason.

But let's not kid ourselves. Some performances will matter more than others.

The spotlight here is on 10 players who have the power to make or break certain races. This is not just because the race in question is still close, but because they have it in them to elevate their teams. If not, said elevation may not happen.

There was no good way to rank these 10 guys, so they're presented in alphabetical order instead.