B/R's 2023 Heisman Trophy Rankings: Top Contenders Entering Week 3

0 of 5

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Two games into the 2023 season, the Heisman Trophy race can start to rely on actual performance more than expectation.

While the latter still has a part in the conversation, a couple of subpar outings early in September can remove a player from the radar—even if only temporarily. Losing to an unranked team may do the same.

On the other hand, a tremendous night against a top opponent can elevate a candidacy in a hurry.

Just look at Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.

While the tiers and players included are subjective, key factors are production and Heisman trends.