B/R's 2023 Heisman Trophy Rankings: Top Contenders Entering Week 3

B/R's 2023 Heisman Trophy Rankings: Top Contenders Entering Week 3September 12, 2023
Two games into the 2023 season, the Heisman Trophy race can start to rely on actual performance more than expectation.
While the latter still has a part in the conversation, a couple of subpar outings early in September can remove a player from the radar—even if only temporarily. Losing to an unranked team may do the same.
On the other hand, a tremendous night against a top opponent can elevate a candidacy in a hurry.
Just look at Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.
While the tiers and players included are subjective, key factors are production and Heisman trends.
Tier 5: Long Shots
KJ Jefferson, QB, Arkansas: The schedule gets tougher in a hurry for Arkansas, which hosts BYU before a stretch at LSU, against Texas A&M (neutral site) and at both Ole Miss and Alabama. We'll know if Jefferson is still a contender in mid-October.
Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State: Coleman followed his 122-yard, three-touchdown debut opposite LSU with three catches for 48 yards and a score against Southern Miss.
Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami: A new-look Miami offense ripped apart Texas A&M's defense in a significant win for Mario Cristobal and the 'Canes. Tyler Van Dyke tallied 374 yards and five scores with no turnovers.
Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss: Dart guided the Rebels to a quality road win against Tulane. He posted 267 passing yards and two scores, including a clutch late touchdown on a fourth down. Dart added 41 yards on the ground in the 37-20 triumph.
Cameron Ward, QB, Washington State: After rolling past Colorado State with 491 total yards and four touchdowns, Ward propelled Wazzu to an upset of Wisconsin. He threw for 212 yards and two scores, chipping in 43 rushing yards and pushing the Cougs to 2-0.
Tier 4: In the Picture
Carson Beck, QB, Georgia: Beck has overseen comfortable wins against UT Martin and Ball State, tallying 577 passing yards and four total touchdowns with one interception. Week 3's clash with South Carolina should provide a greater look at UGA's offense.
Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU: Yeah, that's a bounce-back game. Daniels threw for 269 yards and five touchdowns as the Tigers cruised past Grambling. LSU travels to Mississippi State this Saturday.
Kyle McCord, QB, Ohio State: Based on last week's contest, Kyle McCord has seemingly separated himself from Devin Brown in the QB competition. McCord threw for 258 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions during the victory over Youngstown State.
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State: Harrison reeled in seven passes for 160 yards and two scores opposite YSU. The nation's top receiver lived up to his billing after a quiet opener.
Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oklahoma: On one hand, Gabriel tallied 176 yards in an underwhelming showing from the OU offense. However, he still tossed four touchdowns as the Sooners beat SMU 28-11.
Tier 3: Early Candidates
Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado: Following his dazzling debut in the upset of TCU, Hunter put together a quieter but decent game against Nebraska. He grabbed three catches for 73 yards on offense and collected four tackles with a pass breakup on defense.
Blake Corum, RB, Michigan: Two games, two blowout wins for Michigan. Corum scampered for 73 yards and a score in the opener and picked up 80 yards and three touchdowns last weekend. The veteran back should continue padding his stats with Bowling Green and Rutgers as the next two games on the Wolverines' schedule.
DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Oregon State: Uiagalelei only played the first half in a rout of UC Davis, finishing 8-of-13 for 107 yards and two touchdowns. He chipped in a rushing score, his third of the young season.
Joe Milton III, QB, Tennessee: It's way, way too early for panic, but Tennessee's offense has plenty to prove at Florida this weekend. Milton has averaged just 6.8 yards per throw in two games, though he's accounted for seven touchdowns in wins over Virginia and Austin Peay.
Tier 2: Top Chasers
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado: Sanders has torched the box score a couple of times. After racking up 510 yards and four touchdowns through the air at TCU, he went for 393 yards and two scores—with another trip to the end zone on the ground—against Nebraska. Colorado hosts Colorado State this weekend before meeting Oregon and USC.
J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan: Greater tests are on the horizon, but McCarthy has a lethally efficient line so far. The second-year starter has completed 48 of 55 passes for 558 yards and five scores.
Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina: This is a potential pivot week for Maye, who began the season as a respected Heisman contender. However, he's tallied a modest 477 passing yards with a pair of touchdowns and interceptions while rushing for 82 yards and a score in UNC's two victories. North Carolina hosts Minnesota in Week 3.
Sam Hartman, QB, Notre Dame: Weather delay? No problem. Hartman threw for 286 yards and four touchdowns in a rain-soaked win at North Carolina State. He's up to 731 yards and 10 scores with zero interceptions in three games.
Bo Nix, QB, Oregon: It wasn't pretty, but Oregon survived its trip to Texas Tech. Nix totaled 405 yards, passing for 359 and running for 46 while tossing two scores in the 38-30 victory.
Drew Allar, QB, Penn State: As expected, the Nittany Lions rolled over Delaware. Allar hit 22 of 26 passes for 204 yards, added 27 rushing yards and accounted for two touchdowns. Penn State begins Big Ten action with a trip to Illinois this weekend.
Tier 1: The Front-Runners
Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State: The final numbers for Travis didn't look great—just 15-of-29 for 175 yards with two touchdowns—but FSU also rushed for 306 yards in a rout of Southern Miss. Travis practically aced the opening test against LSU, so he remains a front-runner entering a notable pair of road games at Boston College and Clemson.
Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas: Easily the biggest winner of Week 2, Ewers ascends into Tier 1 candidacy after the Longhorns' upset of Alabama. He threw for 349 yards and three touchdowns, propelling Texas to a massive win in Tuscaloosa.
Caleb Williams, QB, USC: Williams had a near-perfect half against Stanford, completing 19 of his 21 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns. Then, he watched the rest of the 56-10 blowout from the sideline. USC has an idle weekend ahead before traveling to Arizona State in Week 4.
Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington: Penix, who shredded Boise State for 450 yards and five scores in the opener, put up 409 yards and three touchdowns against Tulsa. Gaudy numbers should be a staple of his game in 2023. Washington heads to Michigan State this weekend.