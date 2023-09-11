NFL Scout: Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur Has 'More Than Enough Starter-Level Traits'

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Shedeur Sanders is building a Heisman Trophy candidacy after just two games, and the Colorado quarterback might be turning heads at the next level as well.

ESPN's Jordan Reid explained NFL scouts have "wanted to see his ceiling on the FBS level" in reference to Sanders. So far, the junior has thrown for 903 yards and six touchdowns while completing 77.5 percent of his passes.

"At 6'2" and 215 pounds, Sanders reminds me a lot of Geno Smith as a prospect coming out of West Virginia," Reid said. "An NFC area scout texted me that he sees 'more than enough starter-level traits' in Sanders' game. Sanders is a Day 2 prospect right now, but if he's able to impress in a pair of big tests against Oregon and USC coming up in back-to-back weeks, I wouldn't be surprised if he quickly joins the Round 1 conversation."

It's not as if Sanders emerging as a first-round prospect would be unprecedented. Joe Burrow went from "sure, he'll probably get drafted" to becoming the No. 1 overall pick after his monster final season at LSU.

Sanders' strong start isn't a total anomaly, either. He was a 4-star recruit coming out of high school and excelled during his time at Jackson State. Across two seasons with the Tigers, he had 6,963 yards and 70 touchdowns through the air.

As Reid said, the road doesn't get any easier for Sanders and the Buffaloes from here. Colorado is one of eight Top 25 teams in the Pac-12, and No. 13 Oregon awaits on Sept. 23.

There will be plenty of scouting personnel in Eugene, Oregon, for that game, and they'll undoubtedly watch Sanders closely.