Shedeur Sanders' Heisman Trophy Odds, Colorado's CFB Title Odds Surge amid 2-0 Start

The Colorado Buffaloes have emerged as the most hyped team in college football amid a 2-0 start to the season following a 36-14 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, and the team's title odds continue to surge.

Colorado is now +8000 to win the national championship after entering Saturday's game with +10000 odds, per DraftKings SportsBook. Additionally, quarterback Shedeur Sanders' Heisman Trophy odds went from +2800 to +2000.

Colorado and Nebraska were tied 0-0 after one quarter of action at Folsom Field, but the Buffaloes broke the game open with a 13-point second quarter highlighted by a Sanders 30-yard touchdown pass to Tar'Varish Dawson.

The Buffaloes were in control the final three quarters as Sanders completed 31 of 42 passes for 393 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to rushing for a score.

Wide receiver Xavier Weaver led the team with 10 catches for 170 yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter finished with three catches for 73 yards, four tackles and one pass breakup.

The Colorado defense was particularly impressive as it forced Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims to fumble twice and it forced three fumbles overall. Additionally, safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig posted an interception.

After Colorado's Week 1 upset win over the TCU Horned Frogs, head coach Deion Sanders reminded everyone that the Buffaloes were going to be a force to be reckoned with this year, saying on the Fox broadcast, "We told you we coming. You thought we was joking and guess what, we keep receipts."

Coach Prime reiterated those remarks following Saturday's victory over Nebraska, stating, "I don't think I stumbled or stuttered when I told you we were coming."

While the Buffaloes are 2-0, we're going to find out quickly whether they're the real deal as their schedule will get much more difficult in the coming weeks following the Rocky Mountain Showdown against Colorado State next weekend.

Colorado is slated to face Bo Nix and the No. 13 Oregon Ducks on Sept. 23 and Heisman frontrunner Caleb Williams and No. 6 USC Trojans on Sept. 30.

