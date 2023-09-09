Deion Sanders on 2-0 Colorado Start: I Didn't Stutter When I Told You We Were Coming

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has been very clear about how much he believes in his program.

Following a 36-14 victory over Nebraska Saturday, Sanders emphasized that he has meant what he said about his team's chances this season, specifically stating "I don't think I stumbled or stuttered when I told you we were coming."

Saturday's win moved the Buffaloes to 2-0, with the opening victory coming against TCU.

Colorado has taken down two Power Five programs thus far and looks like a completely revitalized team compared to the Colorado team that went 1-11 in 2022.

The Buffaloes are quickly becoming one of the most exciting teams in the country to watch. The win came in front of a sold-out crowd at Folsom Field and saw some new additions put up big numbers.

Shadeur Sanders was 31-of-442 for 393 yards and two touchdowns and two-way star Travis Hunter had three catches for 73 yards on offense and four tackles and a pass deflection on defense. Xavier Weaver was the most effective receiver for Colorado as he hauled in 10 catches for 170 yards and a touchdown.

Sanders' squad had 468 yards of total offense and looks like a force to be reckoned with going forward. They have already clinched a better record than the 2022 Buffaloes.

They have another non-conference game against Colorado State next week before hitting conference play with a bang. The Buffaloes have No. 13 Oregon and No. 6 USC back-to-back to start the conference slate and it appears that those matchups could give the team another chance to show what they are made of.