AJ Styles' Last Hurrah as WWE Headliner, AEW's Most Tired Tropes, More Quick Takes

Credit: WWE.com

In addition to the ongoing Bloodline drama, the top takeaway from SmackDown as of late has been the renewed singles push for AJ Styles.

Friday's episode saw The Phenomenal One best Jimmy Uso in the main event before being laid out by Solo Sikoa. It might be months before Roman Reigns returns to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but if he resurfaces sooner than expected, Reigns vs. Styles must be booked.

It's been years since Styles was last utilized at this level, so if it's designed to be his last hurrah as a headliner, fans can expect him to make the most of the opportunity and knock it out of the park as usual.

No Battle Royals, tournaments or open challenges are needed to make that match happen. All Elite Wrestling can take a page out of WWE's playbook in that respect and not run the same three gimmicks into the ground.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle AEW's most tired tropes, which Raw Superstar could be SmackDown-bound and when, how to handle LA Knight's surging momentum, and more.